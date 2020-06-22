Christie Brinkley Joins Community in Effort to Save Marie Eiffel Market

A group of Shelter Island residents have started a GoFundMe page to “Save Marie Eiffel – A Shelter Island Institution.”

To date, over $157,000 has been raised for the gourmet French marketplace that offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The group is looking to hit the goal of $300,000 for the market to stay in business.

“COVID-19 has brought huge challenges to Marie’s business. The impossibility of serving her customers directly and the elimination of most of her catering business combined with very high fixed costs and the fierce competition from large food distributors has led her to the conclusion that she cannot continue to operate the Marie Eiffel Market,” reads the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser states that because of the seasonality of her store, like many Shelter Island businesses, she did not qualify for PPP aid from the government.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley posted her support on her instagram page on Friday: “Lunch on the dock in charming Dering Harbor @marie_eiffel @marieeiffelmarket The food was excellent ! I hear @ericripert loves it too.. so I wanted to let all the locals from #thehamptons know they need your help to stay afloat. We did our part by eating just about everything they offer and we would be delighted to come back and eat the rest!”

Read more about the efforts to save Marie Eiffel Market at IndyEastEnd.com.