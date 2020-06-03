Musicians Join Virtual Concert Fundraiser for ‘Feed the Need’ Campaign

Having based its original fundraising efforts on a concert, AFTEE has always made music part of its story, and this year is no different. On Saturday, June 6 and Sunday June 7 at 8 p.m., AFTEE, in partnership with the Sag Harbor American Music Festival, premieres Best Jams—a virtual musical special that includes over 25 local artists jamming from their homes and studios—to support the “Feed the Need” campaign, a new fundraising effort to support East End individuals, food pantries and small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Recording artist Sara Hartman, who grew up in Sag Harbor, will be one of the participants. “I have been reading headlines about the pain in New York, it has been hurting my soul. I live halfway across the world, an Atlantic Ocean away—Berlin is my city, but Sag Harbor is still my hometown. I think it is incredibly honorable and important to be organizing and holding events like these. It is important to know your neighbors, to reach out and be kind to the people in your local area,” says Hartman.” I do believe we can affect real change, do real good, if it starts small.”

East End performer Gene Casey is also looking forward to this special event. “Musicians and artists are always ready to lend a hand for a good cause and in 2020 we have a whopper of a cause, right here at home,” Casey says. “We applaud the work All for the East End does and are excited that the Sag Harbor American Music Festival has teamed up for this event, and are thankful and honored to be a part of it.”

“Bringing people together through music is what we are about,” says Kelly Connaughton Dodds, President and Co-Artistic Director of the Sag Harbor America Music Festival (SHAMF), which is producing the event, along with Joe Lauro of the Hoodoo Loungers and his company Historic Films, which is editing and producing the video. “We are thrilled to be of service to AFTEE, helping raise awareness and funds for “Feed the Need” while connecting these iconic local performers directly to our community.”

This one-hour “Best Jams” show airs on Saturday June 6 at 8 p.m. and a second time on Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on LTV, Facebook/Instagram Live and YouTube. Featured musicians include: Dante Mazzetti, Gene Casey, Hoodoo Loungers, Inda Eaton, Jake Lear, Joe Delia, Ludmilla Brazil, Mamalee Rose, Nancy Atlas, Points East, Sara Hartman, The 2nd Hands and Winston Irie. The concert will also include special appearances by Loudon Wainwright III, Randy Brecker & Ada Rovatti, Judy Carmichael and more! (Artists subject to change.) For complete details about Best Jams, visit sagharbormusic.org.

For more information about AFTEE, to make a donation or to apply for a grant, visit aftee.org.