Dan’s Papers and The Independent Merge to Create Dan’s Independent Media

We are excited to announce that Dan’s Hamptons Media and The Independent have joined together to form one company—Dan’s Independent Media.

Our mission is simple: to bring you the best of everything East End.

Both The Independent and Dan’s Papers have long been organic, authentic voices of and for the Hamptons and the North Fork. The history of each publication is rooted in a love for our local communities and a passion for informing and entertaining.

While our merger discussion began earlier this year, before COVID-19, we feel the timing could not be better. We knew that by combining our strengths and reach, we could offer something no other media company can deliver on the East End—the best, most trusted local news reporting and the most engaging, entertaining stories around the arts, food and wine, real estate and more.

Especially during the current climate, we understand the importance of community journalism, and we will continue to bring you the unparalleled, unbiased, in-depth reporting that has become the hallmark of The Independent through the award-winning work of its reporters and editors. That singular news coverage is uniting with the iconic multiplatform editorial, events and digital businesses of Dan’s Papers, which continues as the go-to resource for what to do, where to go, where to stay and where to play on the East End while also offering humorous, sometimes satirical, takes on the local environs we all adore.

This new combined company’s newspaper will be a single weekly publication, Dan’s Papers, which will now include the best of The Independent’s news and special content each and every issue. The websites you know and love—IndyEastEnd.com and DansPapers.com—will continue to be your go-to destinations, sharing content but having their own unique, powerful identities. IndyEastEnd.com will focus on community and breaking news, while DansPapers.com will continue to offer its lifestyle and entertainment coverage, plus its renowned Calendar of Events. BehindtheHedges.com remains the top site for East End real estate news, and DansBOTB.com the ultimate resource for local businesses and the annual Dan’s Best of the Best awards.

Read more about Dan’s Independent Media in the New York Post

We also look forward to seeing you again soon in person at our Hamptons and North Fork gatherings. Dan’s Taste of Summer, our series of food and wine events (now in its tenth anniversary year), is waiting patiently for directives on social distancing, but we’re already in planning for smaller, but just as tasty, events later in the summer/early fall. As many of you know, our Hamptons Home Show has gone virtual and will be launching next month. You’ll also find us organizing community events—virtually and in person—highlighting policy issues with policy makers and involved citizens that The Independent was already committed to hosting.

In short, we look forward to growing together while supporting the best of the best in independent journalism and sharing stories that enlighten, engage and are being told nowhere else. Step inside. Let’s begin this journey.

Together, with you, we are Everything East End.