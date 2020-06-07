DansPapers.com Top 5 Stories of the Week, May 31–June 6

Pride Month, community theater, restaurant evolution and more are served up in this week’s DansPapers.com Top 5.

Stay home for intermission. See you for the next act.” Those stirring words are what you’ll see if you drive by the North Fork Community Theater (NFCT) in Mattituck. The NFCT is, perhaps, what people imagine when envisioning a community theater company. Housed in a beautiful building in the heart of Mattituck with a season of crowd-pleasing shows each year, NFCT means a lot to both audiences and locals who want to get involved in theater. Like many nonprofit organizations, especially in the arts, NFCT has had to quickly adapt in the wake of the quarantine. But the resilient group is working to ensure NFCT stays thriving, continues to grow and continues to be a vital part of the Mattituck community. As part of that adaptation, NFCT will host its 12th Annual Building on Tradition Gala virtually on Friday, June 12.

Pride Month has officially begun and with all that’s happening in the world right now, we could really use an excuse to celebrate. After postponing the 30th annual Long Island Pride parade and closing the doors of their centers on March 16, the LGBT Network quickly switched gears to make sure that all programs, services and Pride events were made available online as soon as possible, with new offerings added as well.

Transformation. It is the hallmark of any chef or restaurant worth their proverbial artisanal sea salt. An ability to take the ingredients before them and make something greater than the sum of the parts. The notion of transforming also speaks to the ability, sometimes need, to change—with the seasons, with the unknown. As we face both the arrival of summer and the ongoing uncertainty of what will be allowed, and exactly when, regarding restaurants and dining here on the East End, hungry eyes are on how safely and quickly the hospitality experience can and must transform.

Going out for a paddle has always been a staple of summer on the East End, but it is now, more than ever, becoming a must-try activity, in all its forms. Canoeing, kayaking and stand up paddleboarding (SUP) offer a rare opportunity to enjoy something in exactly the same way we did in the pre-COVID-19 world. Social distancing is built into all three sports, provided you share your canoe with a pandemic-buddy relative, spouse or housemate. Hamptons and North Fork waters are your oyster if you own a canoe, kayak or SUP, but there are also plenty of rentals and tours available right now and throughout the summer. All equipment is fully sanitized between rentals.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show’s organizers announced on Friday, June 5 that they have decided to cancel this year’s 2020 horse show due to safety concerns related to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the world’s most prestigious equestrian events, and widely recognized as the East End’s final big affair of summer, the Hampton Classic would have celebrated its 45th year in late August. The Hampton Classic will, however, return to its vaunted Bridgehampton show grounds in 2021, from August 29—September 5.