East End Stores Recommend Toys for Outdoor Summer Fun

Now that school is out and kids have more time to play, parents are sure to be looking for safe and fun activities for their kids to partake in. Due to the coronavirus, though, more kids are going to be home this summer than ever. So that means…toys! “Obviously with coronavirus, kids are home, you can’t go any place, so [you need] outdoor things to keep the kids occupied,” says Roy Stevenson, owner of Stevenson’s Toys & Games.

Check out these recommendations from Stevenson’s Toys & Games and Goldsmith’s Toys and Electronics, and make sure your little ones have a fun and active summer.

Stevenson’s Toys & Games recommends….

Springfree Trampolines

These trampolines come in square or round shapes and are surrounded by netting. They vary in size from 10–13 feet and are suitable for all ages.

Razor Electric Rides

Razor makes electric scooters and kids’ vehicles like quads and dune buggies. There are faster rides for older kids and products for kids as young as 2 years old.

Goldsmith’s Toys and Electronics recommends….

Pro Kadima Paddle Set

Good for both kids and adults, Pro Kadima paddles come with a ball to volley back and forth and will keep kids socially distanced.

SmashVolley

Another paddling game, SmashVolley sets come with two paddles and two shuttlecocks for a more badminton-like experience.

Dan’s Best of the Best Toy Stores 2019

Be sure to call ahead for updated hours and guidelines for social distancing.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum – Stevenson’s Toys & Games

Gold – Double Rainbow

Silver – The Wharf Shop

Bronze – Hildreth’s Home Goods

NORTH FORK

Platinum – Ye Olde Party Shoppe

Gold – Goldsmith’s Toys and Electronics