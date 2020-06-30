Eat (and Drink) Your Best Summer in the Hamptons and North Fork

Between takeout and delivery, indoor and outdoor dining, East Enders have plenty of options this summer—maybe too many options. To help narrow your search, we’ve curated only our top-voted, Platinum-winning foods and drinks from the 2019 Best of the Best contest. Prepare to taste the very best that the Hamptons and North Fork have to offer.

Best Lobster Rolls

Lobster Roll aka LUNCH owner Andrea Anthony could advertise her lobster rolls as world famous, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration. Her restaurant had a starring role on Showtime’s Golden Globe–winning series The Affair, making it a wildly popular tourist attraction and South Fork lunch spot. 1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Few North Fork streets are as well-known as Love Lane—not only for previous years’ well-attended First Fridays events, but also for its premier lineup of local shops and restaurants, including the aptly-named Love Lane Kitchen. With the street now closed on weekends to allow businesses room for outdoor dining, this is the perfect time to experience the most delicious lobster roll north of Peconic Bay. 240 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Best Burgers

It’s impossible to overstate how amazing Union Burger Bar is—from the boozy and candy-coated shakes to the wide variety of fries, vegetarian options, signature cocktails and, of course, burgers. Between the Union Double, Black & Bleu, Breakfast Burger, Mac Attack, Perfectly Impossible, California Veggie and others, the menu has a burger for everyone, but anyone who desires more customization can get crazy with pretzel buns, guacamole, chili and more on patties ranging 5–8 oz. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

East Enders simply can’t get enough of seafood, so it stands to reason that the best burger menu on the North Fork would showcase massive Ahi Tuna Burgers topped with fries, kimchee and hoisin srirachi aioli. First and South also boasts killer Black Bean Burgers, savory BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders and, well, Really Good Burgers. 100 South Street, Greenport. 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

Best Tacos

East Enders should count themselves lucky that the source of the East End’s best tacos, Lucharitos, has several locations in the area. You can enjoy a selection of ingredients including Crescent Farm Duck, barbecue pork, picadillo, veggie, carne asada, coconut shrimp, seasonal fish and more in Greenport, Aquebogue and Center Moriches, plus Mattituck and Melville, which are set to open this fall. 4119 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

Best Pizza

People visiting the Hamptons from New York City can find comfort in the fact that their favorite Citarella pizza has also made the journey from the big apple to the South Fork, with locations in East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Southampton. With flavorful personal and full-size pies and their unbeatable grandma pie, this New York staple isn’t just the seafood authority, it’s the pizza authority, too. 20 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-6600, citarella.com

When on the North Fork, eat like the North Forkers, and that means ordering the greatest pizza the area has to offer, which can be found at 1943 Pizza Bar. With favorites like Clams Casino, Italian Scallion and The New Haven, plus additional toppings ranging from artichokes and olives to mashed potatoes and eggs, it’s easy to see why locals have fallen in love with this charming eatery. 308D Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6984, rollingindoughpizza.com/1943-pizza

Best Ice Cream

Of all the celebrities that call the Hamptons their home, Shock Ice Cream‘s Carnival Cone is probably the sweetest of them all. This sweet treat is all over Instagram and Facebook, showing off its enormous cloud of cotton candy and rainbow toppings. Follow this social media influencer to the Westhampton Beach shop and discover even more sweetness, including a multitude of ice cream flavors, candy, Italian ices, cakes, frozen yogurt and more. 99A Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-553-0155 (text), facebook.com/shockicecream

Magic Fountain offers a bewildering selection of flavors—ranging from everyday offerings like banana, black bourbon cheery, chocolate brownie delight and chocolate raspberry truffle to wild seasonal selections like ginger and cucumber. It’s hard to imagine what their goat cheese flavor would taste like, but we desperately need to find out. With sorbet, fat-free soft serve and vegan options, this North Fork ice cream shop pretty much has it all. 9825 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4908, magicfountainicecream.net

Best BBQ

There is no more authentic Southwest barbecue in the Hamptons than Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More. The ribs, the barbecue chicken quesadilla, the smoked brisket, the pulled pork—it’s difficult to peruse the menu without your mouth starting to water. 199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

If you’re looking for the absolute best barbecue in Southold, you’ll be surprised to find it not at a restaurant, but at Wayside Market. Premier beef, pork and chicken meat are offered at the butcher shop, with top-notch dishes offered for catering and at the deli. 55575 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-3575, southoldwaysidemarket.com

Best Sushi

For over two decades, Sen Restaurant has provided Sag Harbor with world-class sushi, dumplings, ramen, tempura and other Japanese delicacies. Introduce your palate to undersea flavors like squid, octopus, eel, scallops, clams, mackerel, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp and more. 23 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com

The Far East meets the East End at Stirling Sake, home to the greatest sushi, sashimi and rolls on the North Fork. Upon glancing at the menu, eyes are immediately drawn to the immense Sashimi Deluxe, which includes tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, salmon, snow crab, salmon roe, egg and the local catch of the day. 477 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com

Best Rosé

The honor of greatest rosé selection on the East End belongs to Southold’s Croteaux Vineyards. Summer 2020 offerings include Chloe Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot 3, Merlot Sauvage, Merlot 314, Merlot 181, Jolie Cabernet Franc, Sparkling Chloe Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Merlot Cuvée and Sparkling Jolie Cabernet Franc. And yes, those are all unique rosé blends. 1450 South Harbor Road, Southold. 631-765-6099, croteaux.com

Best Cocktails

Rumba, Hampton Bays’ favorite rum bar, is a must for any weekender, with the fabulous Rum Punch Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and it’s great for those of us who stick around on weekdays, too. Mojitos are half-off on Mondays, and weekday happy hour offers the same discount for appetizers, rum punch, sangria, house margarita and more from 3–5 p.m., plus $10 off cocktail takeout quarts. So, it’s basically always an ideal choice for a meal or a round of cocktails. 43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

There’s no denying that The Preston House serves the best cocktails on the North Fork, and their new summer menu is something truly special. From Homage to Sunset Beach to The Henry, these drinks are the perfect way to cap off an elegant stay at The Preston Hotel or a night at home with your special someone. 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Best Local Beverage

The East End has a bevy of beloved local beverages, but none more than Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Created by Baiting Hollow’s Long Island Spirits, this high-rye straight bourbon has been aged in new American oak, then finished in ex-French oak brandy casks that previously held brandy distilled from local pinot noir, Chardonnay and merlot grapes. 2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-630-9322, lispirits.com

