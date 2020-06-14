East End Chefs Roundtable: A Toast to Summer on the East End

With the East End in Phase Two of reopening, a plethora of Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are now offering outdoor dining in addition to takeout and delivery, and the culinary community is feeling hopeful about summer 2020. With sunnier days ahead, we pass a metaphorical glass of bubbly to our East End chefs and ask them to…

Make a toast to summer on the East End!

Clink clink clink! Your summer challenge is to dare to step out of your comfort zone and try one new thing this summer in the Hamptons. One new culinary dish, one new restaurant, one new merchant, and your future self will be proud of you. I’ll quickly end this with: Cheers to endings, new beginnings and the endless possibilities. —Linda Johnson, Managing Director and Owner of Chocology Unlimited

Cheers to warm days, long nights and sparkling atmospheres. —Hernan Martinez, General Manager of The Garden at Water Mill

Let’s toast the two forks for giving us so many good times together, year after year! —Guy Reuge, Executive Chef of Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook

Thank you, East End, for your beautiful summer people, beaches and bounty! —Garrison Price, Executive Chef and Culinary Director of Cafe Clover and Clover Grocery in New York City

Although I don’t drink alcohol, I would toast to a continuous East End summer that never ends. —Marco Barrila, Executive Chef and Owner of Insatiable Eats Catering and Events

Our time is short, and we’re in a land of beauty and bounty. So live like there’s no tomorrow and love the ones you’re with. —Ronald Philipp, Executive Chef of The Maidstone in East Hampton

Here’s to another 60 years of success and prosperity. —David Piacente, Executive Chef of Gosman’s Restaurant in Montauk

Cheers to the world we hope for and the world we live in! —Ash Fulk, Director of Culinary Operations at Hill Country Barbecue Market in New York City

First of all, I’d make it an Aperol Spritz. Then I’d toast to long days, sunshine, sand in my toes, fresh air and gorgeous local bounty. Cheers! —Marissa Drago, Owner of Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport

Life is a game, play it. Life is a challenge, meet it. Life is an opportunity, capture it. —Darryl Harmon, Executive Chef of Clinton Hall in New York City

Here’s to you, summer. Give us some great fruits and vegetables to eat, some great weather to enjoy, some great friends to be with, and not too many mosquitos please. And keep down the humidity. —Brian Wilson, Executive Chef of North Fork Table & Inn in Southold

Here’s to moving all of our bad habits outdoors. —Jennilee Morris, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Grace & Grit and North Fork Roasting Co. in Southold

If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed, let’s drink to all of us who are continually overdressed for the next three months. —Adam Kaufer, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Grace & Grit

[Thanks] to Mother Nature for the opportunity to be here! —Stephan Bogardus, Executive Chef of The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

Cheers to the summer —to our farmers and industry friends who all work so hard to make it so easy to fall in love with the North Fork! —Lauren Lombardi, Owner of Lombardi’s Love Lane Market in Mattituck

Cheers to the East End! Don’t let the traffic get you down. —Taylor Knapp, Chef and Owner of Peconic Escargot and PAWPAW on the North Fork

Please give us good weather and lots of it, and customers who are enjoying themselves! —Derek Axelrod, Partner of T Bar Southampton

I do not make great speeches but here it goes: Thank you. Cheers to 10 million dumplings, and I hope to make 10 million more! —Jin Ruan, Executive Dim Sum Chef of Jing Fong Restaurant in New York City

May your first glass of wine never be your last. —Steven Amaral, Chocolatier and Executive Chef of North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue

[The Calissa team have] become a part of this wonderful community and look forward to extending our Mediterranean hospitality to all our customers, who we consider family. Cheers! —Dominic Rice, Executive Chef of Calissa in Water Mill

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. —Chintan Pandya, Executive Chef at Rahi in New York City

Cheers to a successful summer for all. And to everyone that comes out to the Hamptons for the summer —enjoy all of our restaurants and retail shops. Shop local! —Elyse Richman, Owner of Shock Ice Cream in Westhampton Beach

Here’s to many magical summer days and nights filled with delicious food, exceptional drink and inspiring company. Make incredible memories! —Nikki Cascone-Grossman, Owner of Cheese Shoppe in Southampton

To sunshine, beach days, and not seeing the outside of my kitchen until mid-September. —Brian Schlitt, Executive Chef of The Clubhouse in East Hampton

Summer, thanks for all the people you draw in during the summer and dismiss on Labor Day, always making sure that those of us who call this home year-round have September and October nearly all to ourselves. —Peter Ambrose, Chef, Caterer and Owner of Events by Peter Ambrose

First, cheers to all those will be working in hot days in hotter kitchens and to all who’ll be enjoying and appreciating those dishes coming out. Have a nice and memorable summer. —Spiro Karachopan, Owner and Executive Chef of Spiro’s Restaurant & Lounge in Rocky Point

Here’s to a beautiful life. Cheers! —Sameer Mohan, Owner of Saaz in Southampton

Wishing everyone a safe and warm summer with friends and family. Get out and enjoy the amazing experiences the East End has to offer. —Jesus Ramirez, Executive Sous Chef of Hamptons Farms in East Quogue

To love, health and happiness. May you enjoy your summer with all of your loved ones! —Matthew Abdoo, Executive Chef of Pig Beach in New York City

Champagne for my real friends and real pain for my sham friends. Here’s to a successful season for all. —Tom Schaudel, Chef and Owner of A Lure and aMano on the North Fork

Let’s toast to a happy and sunny summer! —Scott Kampf, Executive Chef of Southampton Social Club and Union Burger Bar in Southampton

Here’s to a wonderful summer on the East End, with friends, family and incredible food! Now let’s grill! —Chris Barish, Owner of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in New York City

Cheers, I won’t waste anybody’s time now, so drink your bubbly and let’s party! —Bruce Miller, Executive Chef of PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill in Greenport

Cheers! Thank you! —Justin Bazdarich, Chef and Owner of Speedy Romeo in New York City

