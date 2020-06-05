Hampton Classic Horse Show Canceled for Summer 2020

The Hampton Classic Horse Show’s organizers announced on Friday, June 5 that they have decided to cancel this year’s 2020 horse show due to safety concerns related to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One of the world’s most prestigious equestrian events, and widely recognized as the East End’s final big affair of summer, the Hampton Classic would have celebrated its 45th year in late August. The Hampton Classic will, however, return to its vaunted Bridgehampton show grounds in 2021, from August 29—September 5.

“It is difficult to express how disappointing this is for everyone,” Hampton Classic Executive Director Shanette Cohen said in a statement sent out with Friday’s announcement. “However, given the current situation and the uncertainty that lies ahead, our Board reached the conclusion that there really is no other option,” she continued, adding, “Naturally, the safety and well-being of our exhibitors, and everyone involved with the Classic, takes first priority and the Board is unanimous in its belief that the wisest course of action is to put all our efforts and resources into ensuring that the Classic is able to return next year at the same high standard that everyone expects.”

One of the largest outdoor horse shows in the United States, the Hampton Classic is a premier destination for many of the world’s best show jumping riders vying for top prize money and titles, as well as a major draw for celebrity visitors. The show features six show rings, a high-end Boutique Garden with more than 70 vendors, and a wide selection of dining options, all on its spectacular 60-acre show grounds. It boasts more than 200 classes of competition for horses and riders of all ages and abilities—ranging from leadline all the way up to the grand prix show jumping—from around the world. The Classic also has competitions for riders with disabilities.

For more information, visit the Hampton Classic website at hamptonclassic.com.