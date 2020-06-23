Ina Garten, Kelly Ripa and Others Nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards

This Friday, June 26, CBS will broadcast the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards. This marks the first time the Daytime Emmys will be screened on TV since 2015, having been only available on streaming platforms since, and the first time the show will be shown on a broadcast network since 2011. And, as with many awards shows, the East End is well represented in nominations. The Daytime Emmy Awards honor soap operas, daytime talk shows, cooking shows, children’s programming and more.

East Hampton resident Ron Carlivati, the head writer of NBC’s Days of Our Lives, is nominated for Outstanding Writing Team and the show itself is nominated for Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. Carlivati has a long history in soap operas, having been the head writer of One Life to Live prior to its cancellation in 2012 and General Hospital, which was on the brink of cancellation when he took the helm in 2012 and is still on the air today, thanks in part to the foundation he laid. He wrote General Hospital until 2015 and has been at Days of Our Lives since 2017. His tenure there has been very successful, and he made headlines in 2019 when he wrote a story that flashed the show forward an entire year, a narrative device that’s never been used on a daytime soap before.



Ina Garten, also of East Hampton, is nominated for Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro. Barefoot Contessa has been a Food Network staple since 2002, but the name is familiar to Hamptonites who frequented the store of the same name for years. Garten is also a cookbook author. Her 12th cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, will be released on October 27 by Penguin Random House and features 85 new recipes by the food guru. She has been teasing out various recipes that will be in the book on her popular Instagram page.

Hamptonite Rachael Ray’s eponymous talk show is nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, as is The View, which features Sag Harborite Joy Behar as a co-host alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain. Water Mill’s Kelly Ripa is nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Live! with Kelly and Ryan, which she co-hosts with Ryan Seacrest.

After Forever, produced by Sag Harborite Lawrence Rich and his brother Allan, is nominated for Outstanding Digital Drama Series.

Watch the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards this Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS.