Robert Downey Jr.-Produced ‘Perry Mason’ Coming to HBO

East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr. is the executive producer of HBO’s upcoming limited series Perry Mason.

HBO says, “Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression—but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.”

Downey Jr. made a surprise appearance on a virtual panel for the series, during the ATX TV…from the Couch series. It also featured Downey Jr.’s wife and fellow producer, Susan, as well as actors Matthew Rhys (who plays the title role), Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, John Lithgow and Shea Whigham, creators Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald and director Timothy Van Patten.

Watch the trailer above and check out Perry Mason on HBO on June 21.