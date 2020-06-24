Southampton Fresh Air Home Hosts Only July 4 Fireworks in the Hamptons

From Montauk to Westhampton Beach, the North Fork to Shelter Island, all major Fourth of July fireworks shows on the East End have been cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, except for one. Southampton Fresh Air Home (SFAH), a camp for youth with physical disabilities, will host a grand fireworks display over Shinnecock Bay on Friday, July 3, at 9:15 p.m.

For the past 32 years, SFAH has provided Southampton’s Fourth of July weekend Grucci Fireworks as part of its American Picnic fundraiser. “Although our ability to celebrate together at the picnic has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the fireworks will proceed as scheduled,” stated a press release.

The display will be launched from a barge in the bay. Fireworks will be visible on both sides—from the west side of the Shinnecock Inlet to Coopers Beach. Parking is prohibited on Dune Road and Meadow Lane after 6 p.m. Those viewing can listen to the music soundtrack on 104.7 WELJ radio.

“While we hope that everyone in the community is able to enjoy the display, we ask that all viewers follow mandated safety guidelines for social distancing as well as any town and village parking regulations,” said the statement from SFAH.

In previous years, the American Picnic fundraiser has raised over 25 percent of SFAH’s annual operating revenue, so donations are more than welcome from members of the community who enjoy this year’s fireworks. At the moment, SFAH is offering virtual programs to physically disabled children and young adults.

For more information visit sfah.org.