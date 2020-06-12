Top Five East End Events This Weekend: June 13–15, 2020

As both a summer vacation destination and a home to more than one hundred thousand year-round locals, the East End is always bursting at the seams with exciting North Fork events and fabulous Hamptons happenings. This year, the in-person events have been slow to start (for obvious reasons), so many—but not all—venues are sticking with virtual festivities for the time being. However you decide to spend your luxurious weekend, you’re sure to have an unforgettable time, but perhaps we can make that decision even easier. Check out this weekend’s Top Five East End events, both in-person and online.

Rosé All Day Brunch Party

Saturday, June 13, 1–4 p.m.

National Rosé Day is held every year on the second Saturday in June, and Southampton Social Club is throwing its second annual Rosé All Day Brunch Party to celebrate. Enjoy a glass of what many consider to be the official drink of the Hamptons, plus brunch specials, dinner, cocktails, bottle service and live music by DJ Kasey Berry and saxophonist Peter Valera. Reservations are required. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Virtual All Against Abuse Gala

Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m.

All Against Abuse is The Retreat’s biggest event of the year, raising the funds necessary to provide free domestic abuse services to East End survivors. The elegant Zoom cocktail party features appearances and performances by Mariska Hargitay, Ali Wentworth, Kelly Ripa, Joy Behar, Don Lemon, Leslie Morgan Steiner and Jaret Martino. While tickets can be acquired for free, there are several donor ticket options, and anyone who would like to donate more can add an additional donation amount or participate in the online auctions. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit retreatgala.org.

Taking Care of Our Island Stay-at-Home Benefit

Saturday, June 13

Originally planned as the grand Taking Care of Our Island Cocktail Party at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, the East End Hospice fundraiser has transformed into a stay-at-home non-event that asks Shelter Islanders and East Enders for their continued support. Donations help the hospice provide vital resources to patients and families during these unprecedented times and enable the organization to offer hospice and bereavement care to every family who needs it. Contribute to the benefit at eeh.org, and contact Chrissy Michne at 631-288-7080 or cmichne@eeh.org for more information.

Long Island Pride

Sunday, June 14, Noon–3 p.m.

Celebrate Pride Month with the LGBT Network as they present a live virtual parade, featuring musical performances, speakers and a tribute to LGBTQ essential workers. The event is hosted by News12’s Stone Grissom and will feature appearances by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Tracy Edwards of the NAACP and others. The entertainment lineup includes Taylor Dayne, Mario Cantone, Johnny Weir, Kristine W and many other acts. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. Visit virtualnypride.org for more information.

Virtual Stargazing with Hamptons Observatory

Monday, June 15, 7 p.m.

Join Hamptons Observatory and the Accabonac Protection Committee for an evening of virtual stargazing. Senior Educator and NASA Solar System Ambassador William Francis Taylor leads a fascinating, illustrated trip through the summer night sky via Zoom, displaying and detailing celestial objects that can be seen with the naked eye. Visit montaukobservatory.com for the Zoom link, and email accabonacprotection@gmail.com with any questions.

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.