AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Transformers’

Tonight, Friday, July 31, AFTEE’s Show Time in Southampton drive-in movie series continues with the action blockbuster Transformers.

The first film in the billion-dollar action franchise stars Shia LaBeouf as Sam Witwicky, a teen who gets involved in the intergalactic war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, alien robots that disguise themselves as mundane everyday vehicles. Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson, Megan Fox, Rachael Taylor, John Turturro, and Jon Voight also star, while Peter Cullen voices Optimus Prime and Hugo Weaving voices Megatron.

Directed by Michael Bay, Transformers kicked off a major film series. Based on the toy line of the same name, there have been five sequels—Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Dark of the Moon (2011) Age of Extinction (2014), The Last Night (2017) and Bumblebee (2018). Transformers was the highest-grossing film of 2007, with a global box office haul of $709.7 million on an estimated $200 million budget.

Watch the trailer above.

Created as a way to reimagine the drive-in movie and live music experiences during a time of social distancing, Show Time in Southampton allows you to enjoy movies from your individual tailgating zone. For tickets, visit aftee.org.