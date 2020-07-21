Bridgehampton Chamber Music Presents a Summer Festival at Home

After 36 years of live summer concerts, the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival will present a Summer Festival at Home this year. The series will include five programs on consecutive Sundays at 6:30 p.m., beginning Sunday, July 26. They can be viewed on the BCMF YouTube channel and each will remain available for one week.

Each program opens with an introduction from artistic director and acclaimed flutist Marya Martin, who will interview featured performers and composers. Favorite performances from recent festivals will then be presented, including those of BCM-commissioned works by Kenji Bunch and Paul Moravec, recent works by Victoria Clark and Reena Esmail, and music of Mozart, Dvořák, Mendelssohn and more.

“The pandemic has had a profound impact on the lives of musicians, and we feel we must support them in these difficult times,” Martin said. “We are like a family in that way, and we count on family when we need them.”

Martin, along with executive director Michael Lawrence, aims to create online programs that would allow the BCM audience to gather. They’ve also made a commitment to pay the musicians half of their fees for the canceled concerts, and established a BCM Musician Fund.

The series kicks off with “All About Mozart” on Sunday. For a full schedule, visit bcmf.org.