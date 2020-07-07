Best of the Best East End Italian Restaurants Open for Takeout and Dining

Ideal for dates, great for takeout and all-around delicious—it’s no wonder Italian cuisine is one of the most popular lunch and dinner options out there. This Takeout Tuesday, taste the greatest Italian fare in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, with our Best of the Best Italian restaurants, open for indoor and outdoor dining and, of course, takeout.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Centro Trattoria & Bar
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Wednesday–Monday, 5–9 p.m.
336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com
Gold
Il Capuccino Ristorante
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open daily, 5–8 p.m.
30 Madison Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-2747, ilcaps.com
Silver
Tutto Il Giorno
Takeout and outdoor dining available
Open 11 a.m.–10 p.m. (Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.)
16 Main Street, Sag Harbor (Also in Southampton)
631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com
Bronze
Edgewater Restaurant
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.; Tuesday–Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 4–11 p.m.
295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Touch of Venice
Takeout and outdoor dining available
Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m. (By reservation only)
28350 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com
Gold
aMano Restaurant
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Monday–Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
13550 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com
Silver
GRANA Trattoria Antica
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.
1556 Main Road, Jamesport
631-779-2844, granajamesport.com
Bronze
Il Giardino Restaurant by John Gambino
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–9 p.m.
739 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-3900, ilgiardinoaquebogue.com
