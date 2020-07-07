Best of the Best East End Italian Restaurants Open for Takeout and Dining

Ideal for dates, great for takeout and all-around delicious—it’s no wonder Italian cuisine is one of the most popular lunch and dinner options out there. This Takeout Tuesday, taste the greatest Italian fare in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, with our Best of the Best Italian restaurants, open for indoor and outdoor dining and, of course, takeout.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Centro Trattoria & Bar

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available

Open Wednesday–Monday, 5–9 p.m.

336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Gold

Il Capuccino Ristorante

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available

Open daily, 5­–8 p.m.

30 Madison Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-2747, ilcaps.com

Silver

Tutto Il Giorno

Takeout and outdoor dining available

Open 11 a.m.–10 p.m. (Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.)

16 Main Street, Sag Harbor (Also in Southampton)

631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com

Bronze

Edgewater Restaurant

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available

Open Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.; Tuesday–Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 4–11 p.m.

295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Touch of Venice

Takeout and outdoor dining available

Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m. (By reservation only)

28350 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

Gold

aMano Restaurant

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available

Open Monday–Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

13550 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

Silver

GRANA Trattoria Antica

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available

Open Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.

1556 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-2844, granajamesport.com

Bronze

Il Giardino Restaurant by John Gambino

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available

Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–9 p.m.

739 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-3900, ilgiardinoaquebogue.com

