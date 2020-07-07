Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Best of the Best East End Italian Restaurants Open for Takeout and Dining

Buon appetito to-go or to-stay!

David Taylor July 7, 2020
Italian cuisine reigns supreme at Centro Trattoria & Bar, Photo: David Taylor
Italian cuisine reigns supreme at Centro Trattoria & Bar, Photo: David Taylor

Ideal for dates, great for takeout and all-around delicious—it’s no wonder Italian cuisine is one of the most popular lunch and dinner options out there. This Takeout Tuesday, taste the greatest Italian fare in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, with our Best of the Best Italian restaurants, open for indoor and outdoor dining and, of course, takeout.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Centro Trattoria & Bar
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Wednesday–Monday, 5–9 p.m.
336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Gold
Il Capuccino Ristorante
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open daily, 5­–8 p.m.
30 Madison Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-2747, ilcaps.com

Silver
Tutto Il Giorno
Takeout and outdoor dining available
Open 11 a.m.–10 p.m. (Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.)
16 Main Street, Sag Harbor (Also in Southampton)
631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com

Bronze
Edgewater Restaurant
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.; Tuesday–Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 4–11 p.m.
295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Touch of Venice
Takeout and outdoor dining available
Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m. (By reservation only)
28350 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

Gold
aMano Restaurant 
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Monday–Thursday, 5–9 p.m.; Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
13550 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

Silver
GRANA Trattoria Antica
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.
1556 Main Road, Jamesport
631-779-2844, granajamesport.com

Bronze
Il Giardino Restaurant by John Gambino
Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available
Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–9 p.m.
739 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-3900, ilgiardinoaquebogue.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Auction items:
July 6, 2020
61

East Hampton Historical Society to Host Virtual Antiques Show Auction

Moby's in East Hampton, Photo:Moby's in East Hampton, Photo: Erica Gannett Erica Gannett
July 6, 2020
103

Moby’s Restaurant Returns to Pantigo Road in East Hampton

Prentice Mulford, Photo: Needham Portraits, 1876
July 6, 2020
138

Monday Motivation: Ten Inspirational Quotes by Humorist Prentice Mulford

A tattoo design by Mike Maldonado, and a microblading before/after by Kat Maldonado, Photos: Courtesy Hamptons, Ink.
July 5, 2020
175

Hamptons, Ink. (Re)opens in Sag Harbor for Tattoos and Microblading