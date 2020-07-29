East End Animal Shelters Participate in “Clear the Shelters” Campaign

NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU will kick off their 2020 Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign starting Saturday, August 1 at more 80 than locations across the tri-state region, including Bideawee and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. It will include measures to promote social distancing while adding a new donation component that will help generate critical funds for shelters and rescues. The effort will continue throughout August and is part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ national Clear the Shelters campaign that will occur in approximately 150 markets from coast to coast.

“Many of our local animal shelters and pet rescues have been hit hard by the pandemic, including reductions in staff, volunteers and donations. This makes the 2020 Clear the Shelters campaign even more timely. Our WNBC team has helped connect more than 28,000 homeless pets with forever homes over the past five years of the campaign. Throughout August, we look forward to again helping thousands of local families experience the comfort and love that a rescue pet can bring,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York, in a press release.

“Promoting responsible pet ownership and linking families with local pets in need are hallmarks of Telemundo 47’s Desocupar Los Albergues campaign. Our shelters and rescues have provided a great source of relief to our community during this trying time. We look forward to showcasing so many of these positive connections to our viewers throughout August while continuing to provide the information our viewers need to keep their animals happy and healthy for many years to come,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the annual tri-state campaign has adjusted to ensure the health, safety, and convenience of all participating in the adoption process. The new, month-long effort will provide more time for families to research available pets and become acquainted “virtually” since many shelters have had to change the way they conduct adoption appointments. Further, potential adoption incentives such as reduced or waived fees are not required to participate in this year’s campaign and remain at the discretion of each individual shelter and rescue.

For more information visit cleartheshelters.com.