Kelly Ripa Remembers Regis Philbin on ‘Live’

Water Mill resident Kelly Ripa remembered former Live! host Regis Philbin following his death on Saturday, July 25.

“For 28 years, Regis Philbin was just the man who worked at a studio around the corner at 67th and Columbus Avenue,” Ripa said at the start of an emotional tribute. “And for 11 of those years I had the rare privilege of being seated next to him, working with him.” Ripa was Philbin’s co-host from 2000 until his exit in 2011. She has been the show’s host since, with Michael Strahan and now Ryan Seacrest as co-host.

Live! with Kelly and Ryan aired a lovely tribute to Philbin, who lived to 88, with a variation of the seminal Rent song “Seasons of Love” that highlighted Philbin’s 995,600 minutes of airtime as host of Live and showed clips from throughout his storied career.

Watch the clip above.