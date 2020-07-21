Martha Stewart Shares Idea for Incredible BLT Spread

East Hamptonite Martha Stewart knows how to throw a party—just look at her potlucks with Snoop Dogg—and her latest idea might be the most mouth-watering yet.
Stewart shared her recipe for special BLT spread on Instagram. The delectable accompanying image includes lobster, avocado and other lovely ingredients you might not think of when building a BLT.
View this post on Instagram
A special occasion calls for an extra-special spread. Here, we one-upped the classic BLT by enlisting lobster (you can sub in shrimp or poached chicken if you prefer). Then we flanked a rainbow of ripe-tomato slices with hard-boiled eggs and avocado, and whisked together two next-level condiments: mayo mixed with crisp bacon and a tangy mignonette. Editor’s tip: To make quick (or no) work of the lobsters, have your fish counter steam them and remove the meat. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio. 📷: @ryanliebe
Stewart is highly active on Instagram, often posting recipes and photos.