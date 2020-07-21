South O’ the Highway

Martha Stewart Shares Idea for Incredible BLT Spread

Your party just got so much more fabulous.

SOTH Team July 21, 2020
Martha Stewart, Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

East Hamptonite Martha Stewart knows how to throw a party—just look at her potlucks with Snoop Dogg—and her latest idea might be the most mouth-watering yet.

Stewart shared her recipe for special BLT spread on Instagram. The delectable accompanying image includes lobster, avocado and other lovely ingredients you might not think of when building a BLT.

Stewart is highly active on Instagram, often posting recipes and photos.

