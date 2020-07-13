Miss Shanty Caribbean Café Opens in Hampton Bays

Restaurateur Mark “King Solomon” Evans has opened Miss Shanty Caribbean Café in Hampton Bays.

The former owner of Red Strype, Les Amis, Les Deux Lapins, A Café and Ivo & LuLu in Manhattan, and Bar Bù in Miami’s South Beach, will offer traditional island fare at the new café.

The eatery opened its doors in late May at The Hamlet Green shopping plaza. The menu provides authentic West Indian and French Caribbean dishes with a nouveau twist. Takeaway is available, as well as dining on the veranda.

“We prefer that guests dine in with us to take in the proper island vibes and riddims of reggae and calypso music,” says Evans. “My restaurants have always created a sense of community and camaraderie. In fact, my best friends are all former clients of my restaurants to this day.”

Diners will enjoy the sounds of classic reggae, ska, souk, soca and calypso music, a tradition of King Solomon’s venues.

After spending summers in Sag Harbor for the past 30 years, he decided to open up a venue in the Hamptons. It was at the suggestion of a friend who recently purchased the plaza—which is also home to The Flamingo Boutique, Good Ground Yoga and Sil Spa—and is currently working to refurbish the grounds and gazebo.

Evans says that their version of Jamaica’s traditional national dish, Ackee and saltfish in a crêpe, as well as the jerk chicken wings and big shrimp in coconut curry crêpe are some of his best sellers.

The menu also includes items like the half-baked jerk duck in a mango marinade or the smoked salmon in a pineapple puree. Sweets and sides include bulla cake with guava jelly or the sweet plantain. There are also root tonics including baba roots and Irish moss to promote health and strength.

So what has it been like opening a restaurant during a pandemic?

“I’d say that the hardest part has been being unable to connect with our guests when we were only able to do takeaway,” says Evans. “But now that the restrictions have been partially lifted, and we can have table service, it has been wonderful to be able to see the lovely smiles across their faces again, especially after they have enjoyed their meals.”

He continues, “And to me, that is what this restaurant thing is all about—One love.”

For more info visit missshanty.com.