Takeout or Dine In at Our Best of the Best Seafood Restaurants

With all the recently released 2019 vintage rosé and white wines available on the East End, seafood and shellfish are even more appetizing than usual right now. Find the perfect pairing for that glass of Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Noir at our Best of the Best seafood restaurants in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Takeout and outdoor dining available.

Open Monday–Thursday, Noon–10 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

65 Tuthill Road, Montauk

631-668-2410, duryealobsters.com

Gold

Showfish at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

Indoor dining available.

Open daily, 5:30–10 p.m.

32 Star Island Road, Montauk

631-668-3133, showfishmtk.com

Silver

The Plaza Café

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.

Open Tuesday & Thursday, 5:30–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 5:30–9 p.m. (dining); Tuesday, Thursday–Sunday, Noon–7 p.m. (takeout)

61 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

Bronze

Out of the Blue Seafood

Takeout available.

Open daily, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

252 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Claudio’s

Takeout, boat delivery and outdoor dining available.

Open Sunday–Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m.

111 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-0627, claudios.com



Gold

The Frisky Oyster

Indoor dining available.

Open Wednesday–Thursday, Sunday, 2–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 2–11 p.m.

27 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com

Silver

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

Outdoor dining available.

Open Monday–Wednesday, 5–9 p.m.; Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

62300 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

Bronze

Noah’s

Outdoor dining available.

Open Sunday–Monday & Wednesday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Tuesday, Noon–5 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.

631-477-6720, chefnoahs.com

