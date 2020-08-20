20th Annual Hamptons Designer Showhouse Goes Virtual

This summer, the Hampton Designer Showhouse—one of the country’s most successful showhouses—has been canceled to the public, due to COVID-19. Its 20th annual Gala Preview Cocktail Party and daily viewings will be replaced with a virtual tour.

For 2020, the team will still present several designers who have designed rooms for this year’s Showhouse located on Noyac Path in Sag Harbor. The rooms will be featured in the October issue of HC&G and NYC&G. Videos of the rooms will also be shared on digital platforms.

“This is our 20th year,” says Greg McKenzie, a designer and Hampton Designer Showhouse Foundation board member, adding that the board’s mission this summer has been “to support the foundation and try to make a bad situation good.”

Participating designers include Melanie Roy Design, Studio Frazar, Ciuffo Cabinetry, Scot Meacham Wood Design, Christina Nielsen Design, Brendan Flanigan Interiors, Transitional Designs, Elan Design, Mabley Handler Interior Design, Greg McKenzie Designs and Elizabeth Dow Home. “All of the designers this year have done incredible, strong work in very difficult times to get things done. We’re hoping next year we can have our big party and do all those things to really support the hospital,” says McKenzie.

The Hampton Designer Showhouse Foundation will continue to accept donations in support of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, as it does each summer. Donations assist the hospital with staffing, expanding capacity and acquiring equipment, technology and supplies. “The hospital needs as much support as it can get,” says McKenzie. “Our priority is always to give as much support to the hospital as possible.” This year, Showhouse proceeds will support the Healthcare for Heroes Fund for COVID-19.

“Most of us live out here locally,” he continues. “So we also realize that if something happens to us out here, that’s where we’re going.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit hamptondesignershowhouse.com.