Berger’s Brilliant Black & Whites Document North Fork

The Jamesport Meeting House, the oldest public building on the East End of Long Island, will present a solo exhibit of black and white works by photographer Steve Berger of Mattituck, titled “The Best of Berger.” The art displayed in this show documents the land, structures and people of the North Fork in an intimate and striking way, signature to the photographer’s style.

After retiring, Berger and his wife Ellen moved permanently to the North Fork in 1998. At this time Berger was then able to return to his love of photography. For seven years he photographed the North Fork, during all seasons, in black and white, while getting to know the people of the area and their histories.

The show focuses on photographic work created within a five-mile area surrounding his home. Captivating image are portrayed from within the borders of Peconic Bay to Iron Pier beach on the Long Island Sound and from Riverhead to Mattituck.

The photographer captures landmark buildings of the North Fork, as well as the beauty of the sea, sky and trees.

There will be an opening reception for the show on Saturday, August 8, from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Yesterday I shivered in the fog and today I bask in the sunshine. Perhaps it is a sign that things are going to be okay, not great, but okay… and maybe if the cosmic tumblers align themselves just right, or even a bit askew, the good will outweigh the bad…” says Berger.

The reception will be held on the lawn, weather permitting, and is open to the public. Social distancing rules will be maintained and masks are required for entry. The show can be viewed for two weekends, August 8 and 9, and August 15 and 16, from 3 to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

For more info visit jamesportmeetinghouse.org or call 631-678-7487.