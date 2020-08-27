East End Restaurant Week Gives Back to Local Nonprofits

Originally scheduled for March, the biannual East End Restaurant Week returns on Thursday, October 1, running through Thursday, October 8. As always, the goal is to drive customers to local restaurants during the off-season, but this year, the event’s mission is twofold, seeking to support local organizations All for the East End (AFTEE) and the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) in addition to Hamptons and North Fork eateries.

“Now more than ever, we want to make a difference for two groups in need—restaurants and food instability,” says Steve Haweeli, president of Long Island Restaurant and Hospitality Group, which organizes the each year.

During Restaurant Week, venues will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $32.95 every night they are open, except Saturday when the menu may only be offered until 7 p.m. Each restaurant will offer at least three options per course. This fall, many restaurants will also offer the promotion for takeout, as well as for limited indoor and outdoor dining. In addition to supporting AFTEE and the IRC with proceeds from prix fixe meals, East Enders are encouraged to make donations to the two foundations on the Restaurant Week website.

AFTEE’s “Feed the Need” campaign has continued to support local East End food pantries and other nonprofits addressing food instability in recent months. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, AFTEE has focused on supporting local food pantries and other nonprofit organizations that have seen unprecedented demand for their services,” says AFTEE President Claudia Pilato. “We are honored to partner with East End Restaurant Week, which is helping to bring attention to the challenges involving both sustaining our local restaurants and food instability within our community. We thank everyone who is participating.”

The Independent Restaurant Coalition, co-founded by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, supports local restaurants and bars and advocates for legislative change and industry relief. Zimmern, a TV personality who currently hosts What’s Eating America on MSNBC says, “There is no greater way for the public to support their communities than to help independent restaurants. Activations like East End Restaurant Week keep local economies moving, create or maintain jobs, provide farmers with an outlet for their goods, and so on. This year, with some proceeds benefiting the Independent Restaurant Coalition, diners are doubling down, allowing the IRC to continue to do its vital work advocating for this incredible industry on Capitol Hill.”

To view the list of participating restaurants, which is still being updated, or to make a donation, visit eastendrestaurantweek.com.