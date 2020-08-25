East End Chicken Wings Aren’t Just Good, They’re Best of the Best

With news outlets buzzing about KFC’s decision to ditch their “finger lickin’ good” slogan amid the pandemic, it’s important to note that the best chicken on the East End, can’t be found at an international chain restaurant—it’s found at the local eateries that amaze summer visitors and locals with flavorful recipes and unique takes on classics, such as chicken wings, year after year. This Takeout Tuesday, order yourself the Best of the Best wings in the Hamptons and on North Fork.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Takeout, delivery Dining available.

Open Tuesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Gold

Ryder’s Wings & Things

Takeout, delivery and dining available.

Open Wednesday–Monday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

283 Springs Fireplace Rd, East Hampton

631-329-2500, ryderswings.com

Silver

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Will reopen in a few weeks, but Tully’s Fish Market & Snack Shack is open.

Tully’s is open daily, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3968, tullysfishmarket.com

Bronze

Boom Burger

Takeout and dining available.

Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

East on Main

Takeout, delivery and dining available.

Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

10560 Main Road Mattituck

631-298-7208, nofoeastonmain.com

Gold

Jerry & the Mermaid

Takeout and dining available.

Open daily, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

469 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-8489, jerryandthemermaid.com

Silver

First and South

Takeout and dining available.

Open Monday–Friday, 3–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

100 South Street, Greenport

631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

Bronze

The Birchwood of Polish Town

Takeout, delivery and dining available.

Open daily, Noon–8 p.m.

512 Pulaski Street, Riverhead

631-727-4449, thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com

