East End Chicken Wings Aren’t Just Good, They’re Best of the Best

With news outlets buzzing about KFC’s decision to ditch their “finger lickin’ good” slogan amid the pandemic, it’s important to note that the best chicken on the East End, can’t be found at an international chain restaurant—it’s found at the local eateries that amaze summer visitors and locals with flavorful recipes and unique takes on classics, such as chicken wings, year after year. This Takeout Tuesday, order yourself the Best of the Best wings in the Hamptons and on North Fork.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Takeout, delivery Dining available.
Open Tuesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com
Gold
Ryder’s Wings & Things
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open Wednesday–Monday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
283 Springs Fireplace Rd, East Hampton
631-329-2500, ryderswings.com
Silver
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Will reopen in a few weeks, but Tully’s Fish Market & Snack Shack is open.
Tully’s is open daily, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3968, tullysfishmarket.com
Bronze
Boom Burger
Takeout and dining available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach
631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
East on Main
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
10560 Main Road Mattituck
631-298-7208, nofoeastonmain.com
Gold
Jerry & the Mermaid
Takeout and dining available.
Open daily, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
469 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-8489, jerryandthemermaid.com
Silver
First and South
Takeout and dining available.
Open Monday–Friday, 3–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
100 South Street, Greenport
631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com
Bronze
The Birchwood of Polish Town
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open daily, Noon–8 p.m.
512 Pulaski Street, Riverhead
631-727-4449, thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com
