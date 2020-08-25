Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

East End Chicken Wings Aren’t Just Good, They’re Best of the Best

This week's Takeout Tuesday special is...

DAVID TAYLOR August 25, 2020
Baked chicken wings with sesame seeds and sweet chili sauce on white wooden board
Image: 123RF

With news outlets buzzing about KFC’s decision to ditch their “finger lickin’ good” slogan amid the pandemic, it’s important to note that the best chicken on the East End, can’t be found at an international chain restaurant—it’s found at the local eateries that amaze summer visitors and locals with flavorful recipes and unique takes on classics, such as chicken wings, year after year. This Takeout Tuesday, order yourself the Best of the Best wings in the Hamptons and on North Fork.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Takeout, delivery Dining available.
Open Tuesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Gold
Ryder’s Wings & Things
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open Wednesday–Monday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
283 Springs Fireplace Rd, East Hampton
631-329-2500, ryderswings.com

Silver
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Will reopen in a few weeks, but Tully’s Fish Market & Snack Shack is open.
Tully’s is open daily, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3968, tullysfishmarket.com

Bronze
Boom Burger
Takeout and dining available.
Open daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach
631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
East on Main
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
10560 Main Road Mattituck
631-298-7208, nofoeastonmain.com

Gold
Jerry & the Mermaid
Takeout and dining available.
Open daily, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
469 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-8489, jerryandthemermaid.com

Silver
First and South
Takeout and dining available.
Open Monday–Friday, 3–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
100 South Street, Greenport
631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

Bronze
The Birchwood of Polish Town
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open daily, Noon–8 p.m.
512 Pulaski Street, Riverhead
631-727-4449, thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.

Related Articles

Dave Portnoy reviewing Pepperoni's
August 19, 2020
791

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports Reviews Hamptons Pizzas

Croissants with baking ingredients. Traditional French pastry. Top view.
August 18, 2020
486

Bring France to You with the East End’s Best of the Best French Cuisine

Almond's new pastry chef Jessica Craig, Photo: Courtesy Almond
August 12, 2020
463

Pastry Chef Jessica Craig Joins Almond Family

Grindstone Coffee's photogenic latte, Photo: David Taylor
August 11, 2020
674

Start Your Day with the Best of the Best Coffee on the East End