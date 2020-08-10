Livestream the Surfrider Foundation’s Surf Movie Night

The Surfrider Foundation’s Eastern Long Island Chapter, along with Guild Hall in East Hampton, will live stream this year’s 18th annual Surf Movie Night on Wednesday, August 12, at 7 p.m.

The annual event is Surfrider ELI’s largest fundraiser of the year. Funds will work to protect and promote clean water and healthy beaches as part of Surfrider’s mission.

The screening includes a mix of shorts and iconic surf films from both national and local filmmakers. Each has a focus on surfing, beaches and environmental sustainability.

An auction includes donations from local businesses and is currently open for bidding, closing on Friday, August 14, at 7 p.m. Items include a two-night stay at Gurney’s Montauk, a private virtual tasting with Wölffer and a Cynthia Rowley wetsuit. Here you can also purchase a Surf Night Movie T-shirt with artwork by Cindy Pease Roe, which was produced by Hampton Surf Company.

The mission of the Surfrider Foundation is to protect the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches through a powerful activist network. Through this network, the team provides clean water initiatives like the Ocean Friendly Restaurants, which enrolls local restaurants who are working to limit plastic use. They also head the local Blue Water Task Force, which measures bacteria levels at area beaches.

Surfrider promotes ocean friendly gardens to help prevent runoff that causes ocean pollution and works to pass legislation that prevents plastic pollution. Local beach cleanups happen regularly as well.

Ticket options start at $25. A $55 ticket includes a Surfrider membership and a T-shirt. Visit guildhall.org to purchase.