Southampton Arts Center’s Summer Culminates in Debut Collectors Sale

Following the cancellation of the highly anticipated annual SummerFest, Southampton Arts Center’s (SAC) season now culminates in the grand debut of the inaugural Collectors Sale benefit, which kicks off with an intimate First Look Cocktail Reception tonight, Thursday, August 27.

“Always striving to fulfill our mission of community building through the Arts, we reimagined what our annual benefit could look like, complying within the local and state guidelines,” says Simone Levinson, Founding Co-Chair, Board of Directors. “Where once SummerFest allowed us to host 450 supporters in a year end celebration, featuring 30 of our most celebrated chefs and restaurants across the East End, this year we turn our attention to the artists that we have served and supported these past eight years. We are so humbled by the magnanimous generosity that has resulted in a fundraising exhibition that will highlight well over 70 works from emerging to established artists.”

On view Friday, August 28 through September 13 at the SAC Theater and online through December 31, the Collectors Sale boasts an immense roster of artists specializing in a variety of media. On offer are paintings by Matthew Satz and Mickey Paraskevas, prints by Yung Jake and Eric Fischl, photography by Michael Halsband and Ralph Gibson, sculpture by Miles Partington and Monica Banks, and more.

The full list of artists who donated works to the SAC fundraiser includes Cliff Baldwin, Roisin Bateman, Scott Bluedorn, Hal Buckner, Perry Burns, Michael Butler, Dinah Maxwell Smith, Andrea Cote, Isadora Capraro, Jeff Carpenter, Darlene Charneco, Philippe Cheng, Rossa Cole, Michael Combs, Janet Culbertson, Lautaro Cuttica, Ninatchka Dec, Jeremy Dennis, Eric Dever, Francine Fleischer, Saskia Friedrich, Denise Gale, Ralph Gibson, Janet Goleas, April Gornik, Hiroyuki Hamada, Candace Hill, Stephanie Hirsch, Kara Hoblin, Alice Hope, Rachel Lee Hovnanian, Erica-Lynn Huberty, Carol Hunt, Ruby Jackson, Will Kurtz, Mary Lambert, Laurie Lambrecht, Denis Leon, LoVid, Jennifer Lynch, Christa Maiwald, Jodi Bentivegna, Roberta Marroquin, Lydia McKee, Paton Miller, Steve Miller, Lindsay Morris, Cindy Pease Roe, Toni Ross, Will Ryan, Sara Salaway, Bastienne Schmidt, Dennis Snyder, Adam Straus, Jim Torok, Dan Welden, Lucy Winton, Kerry Sharkey Miller, Melinda Hackett and Almond Zigmund.

In addition to the artists who generously donated their works, several private collectors and gallerists contributed pieces, as well—works by Domingo Zapata, Altone Mishino, Helen Frankenthaler and others. These include Henry Buhl, Lise and Michael Evans, Lisa Dennison, Andrea Glimcher, Simone and David Levinson, Christine and Richard Mack, Marigay McKee and Bill Ford, Paula Viscogliosi and Avant Gallery.

“This event captures the spirit of Southampton Arts Center as we continue to be an economic driver for the village while building bridges throughout our community,” Levinson says.

Tonight’s kickoff reception gives art lovers a sneak peek and first dibs of the diverse works available. It will be hosted in hour-long shifts from 6–8 p.m. at SAC’s West Lawn and Theater, with no more than 50 people allowed to attend either shift. Tickets are $250, if you can snag one online or by calling 631-283-0967 before they’re sold out.

All art sale and ticket proceeds support SAC’s annual multi-pronged programming. “Southampton Arts Center offers a diverse lineup of programs year-round, from thought-provoking documentary films, to live music, dance and theater, informative talks, kids programs, art, mind and body workshops and dynamic art exhibitions,” SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin says. “The vital funds raised from the Collectors Sale will allow us to continue to be a beehive of activity and inspiration for Southampton Village and the whole East End community.”

Southampton Art Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. The Collectors Sale is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. through September 13. For more information or First Look Cocktail Reception tickets, visit southamptonartscenter.org.