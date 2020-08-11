Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Start Your Day with the Best of the Best Coffee on the East End

This week's Takeout Tuesday special is...

DAVID TAYLOR August 11, 2020
Grindstone Coffee's photogenic latte, Photo: David Taylor
Grindstone Coffee's photogenic latte, Photo: David Taylor

There’s nothing like a soothing coffee or a refreshing iced coffee to start the day—for many of us, the day CAN’T start without that first cup of joe. With a daily ritual that important, you can’t afford to mess around with a less-than-stellar blend, so you really should check out the coffee purveyors that are Best of the Best–certified, as voted for by our East End readers. This Takeout Tuesday, treat yourself to one of the greatest coffees in the Hamptons and on the North Fork!

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Grindstone Coffee and Donuts
Takeout available.
Open daily, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
7A Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

Gold
Hampton Coffee Company
Takeout and dining available.
Open daily, 5:15 a.m.–6 p.m.
869 Montauk Highway, Water Mill (with locations in Montauk, Southampton, Westhampton Beach and Aquebogue)
631-726-2633, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Silver
Sagtown Coffee
Takeout available.
Open daily, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
78 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-8696, sagtown.com

Bronze
Golden Pear Café
Takeout and dining available.
Open daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
99 Main Street, Southampton (with locations in East Hampton and Bridgehampton)
631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
North Fork Roasting Co.
Takeout available.
Open daily, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.
55795 Main Road, Southold (with a location in Westhampton Beach)
631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com

Gold
Hampton Coffee Company
Takeout available.
Open daily, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
272 Main Road, Aquebogue (with locations in Montauk, Southampton, Westhampton Beach and Southampton)
631-779-2862, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Silver
Crazy Beans
Takeout and dining available.
Open daily, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.
2 Front Street, Greenport (with locations in Stony Brook and Miller Place)
631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

Bronze
D’Latte Café & Bakery
Takeout available.
Open Wednesday–Monday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.
218 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6738, dlattecafe.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Overhead japanese sushi food. Maki ands rolls with tuna, salmon, shrimp, crab and avocado. Top view of assorted sushi, all you can eat menu. Rainbow sushi roll, uramaki, hosomaki and nigiri.
August 4, 2020
357

Taste East End Fresh with Our Best of the Best Sushi

Tasty treats at North Fork Doughnut Company, Photo: Oliver Peterson
July 28, 2020
647

Indulge in Our Best of the Best East End Desserts with Takeout & Dining

1760 Homestead Farm, Northville, Photo: Barbara Lassen
July 26, 2020
940

Discover Grape Pie and More at 1760 Homestead Farm

Gurney's Lobster Bake, Photo: Gurney's
July 24, 2020
710

Lobster Bakes and Beach BBQs Return to Gurney’s Montauk Resort