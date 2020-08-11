Start Your Day with the Best of the Best Coffee on the East End

There’s nothing like a soothing coffee or a refreshing iced coffee to start the day—for many of us, the day CAN’T start without that first cup of joe. With a daily ritual that important, you can’t afford to mess around with a less-than-stellar blend, so you really should check out the coffee purveyors that are Best of the Best–certified, as voted for by our East End readers. This Takeout Tuesday, treat yourself to one of the greatest coffees in the Hamptons and on the North Fork!

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Grindstone Coffee and Donuts

Takeout available.

Open daily, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

7A Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

Gold

Hampton Coffee Company

Takeout and dining available.

Open daily, 5:15 a.m.–6 p.m.

869 Montauk Highway, Water Mill (with locations in Montauk, Southampton, Westhampton Beach and Aquebogue)

631-726-2633, hamptoncoffeecompany.com



Silver

Sagtown Coffee

Takeout available.

Open daily, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.

78 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-8696, sagtown.com

Bronze

Golden Pear Café

Takeout and dining available.

Open daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

99 Main Street, Southampton (with locations in East Hampton and Bridgehampton)

631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

North Fork Roasting Co.

Takeout available.

Open daily, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

55795 Main Road, Southold (with a location in Westhampton Beach)

631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com

Gold

Hampton Coffee Company

Takeout available.

Open daily, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.

272 Main Road, Aquebogue (with locations in Montauk, Southampton, Westhampton Beach and Southampton)

631-779-2862, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Silver

Crazy Beans

Takeout and dining available.

Open daily, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

2 Front Street, Greenport (with locations in Stony Brook and Miller Place)

631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

Bronze

D’Latte Café & Bakery

Takeout available.

Open Wednesday–Monday, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

218 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6738, dlattecafe.com

