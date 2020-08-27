Tamara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet Rolls Into the Hamptons

In today’s health-conscious climate, many East Enders are still hesitant to hit the local outlet mall and Main Street boutiques to shop for the latest fashion trends. (What is quarantine chic, anyway?) This month, luxury footwear brand Tamara Mellon rolled into Southampton Town with an innovative new way to shop safely and charitably—the Mobile Shoe Closet.

An open-air truck with shoes displayed from floor to ceiling, the Tamara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet arrived in the Hamptons mid-August and has been popping up in various locations spanning Southampton to Amagansett since then. “We launched our first tour of the Mobile Closet in the fall of 2019 and drove cross-country hitting 14 cities in 15 weeks, starting in Boston and ending in San Jose,” Alexa Grandolfo, Director of Communications at Tamara Mellon, explains, adding that the decision to set the second tour exclusively in the Hamptons, came from Tamara Mellon herself.

“Once a summer destination for me for many years, I’m confident the women of the Hamptons will instantly love the experience,” Mellon says. “The design is meant to remove the friction from shoe shopping—allowing women to see what’s available and try any pairs they want right then and there.”

Aiming to cover every aspect of a woman’s life and footwear needs, the truck offers an impressive assortment of sandals, wedges, boots and heels in European sizes 35–42. Mellon curated the Mobile Show Closet to focus on comfortable shoes with an edge, such as wedges and transitional boots, and she fit tested each design so that women wouldn’t have to choose between comfort and style. Additionally, limited editions bracelets created by Kate Farrell of Kate Kares and local designer Mas Designs can be purchased solely at the rolling shoe store.

The Tamara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet will continue to pop up across the Hamptons into October, with dates and locations posted online at tamaramellon.com/mobilecloset.com. This weekend’s schedule is as follows: Friday, August 28, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at 734 Montauk Highway, Water Mill; Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at 2317 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton; and Sunday, August 30, noon–6 p.m. at Saturday’s Bridgehampton location. Appointments are recommended as only two people are allowed in the truck at one time to ensure social distancing. Masks are required, but gloves will be provided for shopping.

For every pair of shoes sold, Tamara Mellon and the Heart of the Hamptons organization provide 30 meals to local families in need, and bracelets sold help the Kate Kares foundation raise additional funds for the local food pantry. “The Hamptons is an area near and dear to Tamara’s heart, and she wanted to give back to the community through our Mobile Closet,” Grandolfo says. “The Heart of the Hamptons and Kate Kares both felt like a great fit as they support families who were negatively impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19.”

To learn more or to make a Mobile Shoe Closet appointment, visit tamaramellon.com/mobilecloset.com.