Top Five East End Events This Weekend: August 14–16, 2020

The Hamptons and North Fork are bursting with thrilling, philanthropic and insightful events this weekend, both in-person and online. This weekend’s top five events include a film festival, a virtual run, an art exhibition opening and more!

Black Film Festival

Friday, August 14 & 21, 7 p.m.

The Parrish Art Museum and Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center present a two-week outdoor Black Film Festival featuring films inspired by the current global movement to elevate black lives and eliminate racism. The festival begins on Friday, August 14 with the 2017 documentary ’63 Boycott, directed by Gordon Quinn, which details a protest in 1963 where more than 250,000 students boycotted the Chicago Public Schools to fight against racial segregation. The screening is followed by I Am Not Your Negro, a 2016 doc directed by Raoul Peck, which offers an examination of racism in America through James Baldwin’s unfinished book, Remember this House. Next week’s screenings will be the short film other and acclaimed feature film The Hate U Give. Gates to the museum’s terrace and lawn open at 7:30 p.m., with the first screening beginning after dark, at approximately 8:30 pm. Guests should bring their own chairs and masks, which are mandatory. For tickets and more information, visit parrishart.org.

Deeper Blue Exhibition Opening

Saturday, August 15, 6–9 p.m.

Chase Edwards Contemporary, in collaboration with Galleria Ca’ d’Oro, presents Deeper Blue, a deep look into the life of Ewa Bathelier and her experience as a theater costume and set designer. Her acrylic paintings reflect powerful yet passionate movement. Having spent her adult life in France, the artist focuses on one of the country’s most famous cultural exports—ballet, specifically ballet attire. Chase Edwards Contemporary, 2462 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 526-697-5163, chaseedwardsgallery.com

ARF’s Bow Wow Meow Ball @home

Saturday, August 15, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate ARF as they honor the staff with the Champion of Animals award for their selflessness and dedication to the animals and ARF’s mission throughout the COVID-19 crisis. No tent. No bar. No menu. 100% for the animals. The online tribute includes the Parade of Animals at 6:30 p.m. followed by entertainment by Isabella Rossellini, Robert Wilson and Christopher Mason. For more info, email meaghan@arfhamptons.org. arfhamptons.org

Sag Harbor Cinema Presents ‘Adventureland’ at the Drive-In

Sunday, August 16, 8:30 p.m.

This Sunday, Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center takes you to the summer of 1987 in Adventureland—Greg Mottola’s bittersweet comedy with an all-star ensemble cast following recent Oberlin graduate James (Jesse Eisenberg) whose summer plans to explore Europe before graduate school are thwarted by his parents’ financial problems. James ends up back in his hometown of Pittsburgh, and, though he feels overqualified and superior, he is forced to take a job at the local amusement park. Screenings start approximately at 9 p.m. and Havens Beach (Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor) parking opens at 8:30 p.m. Visit sagharborcinema.org for tickets and more information.

25th Annual ELLEN’S RUN Virtual 5K

Sunday, August 16–Monday, August 31

Join the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, virtually of course, for the 25th annual Ellen’s Run, and support the race to beat breast cancer by running or walking 3.1 miles anywhere and anytime through the end of August, when top performers and fundraisers will be announced. Runners can post their results beginning this Sunday. Register for the run at ellenhermanson.org/events and receive a free commemorative t-shirt and bib. Those who are unable to participate in the run/walk are encouraged to donate to this life-saving cause if they’re able.

