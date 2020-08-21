Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts Is a Go

It’s a tradition that will continue this year in the heart of Westhampton Village.

For more than a decade, St. Marks Church and the Village of Westhampton Beach have hosted the Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts each Labor Day weekend, and it’s a go this summer as well.

This year the event returns Saturday and Sunday, September 5 to 6. Throughout the years the event has “grown into one of America’s top fine art events, reflecting both the artistic talents of the artisans and the extraordinary support given the event by residents and visitors to eastern Long Island – You!” reads an email from Paragon Art Events, the event organizers.

The festival will include the creative talents of artisans from throughout New York and across America. Art will be displayed in an outdoor gallery and feature original, handmade art in sculpture, jewelry, painting, photography and mixed-media. The artwork is made using a variety of materials, styles and techniques.

Discover creations in glass, ceramics, fiber art, metalwork and wood, while you meet and interact with the artisans. There is also the opportunity to commission a work of art made just for you.

The art festival is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Face masks are required of attendees. Join on the Great Lawn in front of St. Mark’s Church. For more information, click here.