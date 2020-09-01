As the seasons change, so do the exhibitions in East End art galleries. Here is just a small sampling of the countless art shows on view in Hamptons and North Fork galleries in September.

Drawing Room in East Hampton presents Painting Place II. The show will feature the works of Lois Dodd, Sheridan Lord and Jane Wilson and will run through October 26.

Halsey McKay Gallery in East Hampton presents the works of Sheree Hovsepian in an exhibition titled Musing, the artist’s second solo show with the gallery. Hovsepian’s inventive approach to drawing, photography and collage emphasize the performative and bodily implications of line and shape. In her newest assemblages, she combines silver gelatin photographs and photograms married with fragments of ceramic, string, textiles and wood.

Upstairs at the Halsey McKay Gallery is Wilmer Wilson IV with Bedspread Iterations. Having reimagined household objects such as staples, paper bags and stamps as materials in other bodies of work, the artist starts from a similar place in these gelatin silver prints—his bed. The exhibition comprises 14 works created by cutting into a series of 35mm negatives of his bedspread in disarray. Both shows run through September 27.

Unlike the traditional exhibition format, A COLLECTION at Jamesport’s William Ris Gallery is not a finite show, but a curated collection of pieces that will continually change and evolve through the fall, enticing art lovers to check back regularly for new pieces. Included in the exhibition are works by John Cino, Jane Hartley, Dawn Lee, Seung Lee, Deborah Lennek, Ro Lohin, Will McCarthy, Doug Reina, Roohi Saleem, Jim Stewart and Kevin Wixted.

The Arts Center at Duck Creek presents Darklight, an exhibition of six large-scale self-portrait paintings by artist Darius Yektai. For the past 20 years, the self portrait has played an important role in Yektai’s work. He visits the subject periodically in his studio practice, usually on a small and intimate scale. The works are executed over time and serve as a place for the artist to unravel and reveal his emotions. “These vessels of darkness are testaments to the sadnesses and difficulties of life, transmuted into hopefulness and achievement,” says the artist.

The show will be open to the public Saturday, September 5 through September 27, Thursday through Sunday, 2–6 p.m. The artist will be present at the gallery on Sundays.

On September 11, from 7 to 10 p.m., a sound installation titled “NOT WHAT I IMAGINED” by interdisciplinary artist Anthony Madonna and composer/audio producer Hannah Fredsgaard-Jones will take place within the exhibition. Composed of various field recordings, vocal improvisations and journal entries, the piece situates the listener in the center of Madonna’s explorations of and mediations within the natural landscapes of the Hamptons. Paired with Yektai’s Darklight paintings, the piece invites an intimate audience for an immersive multi-sensory experience—introspectively questioning human connection, stillness and natural surroundings through visual and aural mediums.

The Arts Center at Duck Creek is currently displaying an outdoor exhibition of sculptures by Greenport-based artist Arden Scott. The show features six of Scott’s powder-coated steel sculptures on the grounds at Duck Creek through October 31.

Tripoli Gallery in Wainscott presents Six Hot and Glassy, a surfing-inspired group exhibition featuring works by Katherine Bernhardt, Ashley Bickerton, Katherine Bradford, Sabra Moon Elliot, Herbie Fletcher, Roy Fowler, Mary Heilmann, Judith Hudson, Yung Jake, Liz Markus, Dan McCarthy, Raymond Pettibon, Alexis Rockman, Lucien Smith, Keith Sonnier and Lucy Winton. On view through September 28, the exhibition can be viewed by private appointment at 26 Ardsley Road, Wainscott or online at tripoligallery.com.

Grenning Gallery recently opened Ben Fenske, Solo Show, a collection of the artist’s large-scale paintings that he created while quarantined in Italy. The show is on view through October 4, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. daily.

A group of six artists calling themselves “The Eclectic 6” will show recent works at Ashawagh Hall September 25–27. The group includes painter/clay worker Adrienne Pizzolato, painter/potter Rosario Varela, photographer Bruce Milne, painter Richard Mothes, potter/painter Pauline Fink and painter/photographer Lilyandra Vivolo, who also makes jewelry. “This pandemic is an interesting time for artists. We all are responding in different ways and going deeper into our art. Coming together and sharing our work—at a safe distance, of course—is meaningful,” says Pizzolato.

Long-time Hamptons artist Joe Chierchio currently has a selection of recent works on display at Southampton’s Arthur T. Kalaher Fine Art in the aptly named exhibition Joe Chierchio, Recent Work. The show runs through September 13, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily.

BCK Fine Arts Gallery @Montauk presents the sculpture exhibition, REFLECTIONS – Recent Works of Ed Smith. The artist presents a collection of small, unique, bronze-cast figures and small terracotta figures and torsos, along with monotypes and drawings that depict both his versatility and his process. The show runs through September 10.

On September 19, the East Hampton Historical Society hosts a one-day exhibition at Clinton Academy entitled Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence. This poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution is based on its larger installation and marks the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, made possible through the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The exhibit includes objects from East Hampton’s suffrage story. The exhibit is held from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., and pre-registration is required.

Ric Michel Fine Art in Southampton presents Chris Maynard, Feather Carvings. The show, which opened on August 22, will run through September 22.

Pace Gallery in East Hampton presents Sonia Gomes/Marina Perez Simão, an exhibition of recent works by two leading Brazilian artists, on view through September 27. Inspired by the environment and past of their native Brazil, the works on display evoke landscapes poised between the chimerical and historical, as well as the personal and collective, while pointing to the dialogue between literature and the visual arts. The show marks Gomes’s first exhibition with Pace since joining the gallery in June as well as Perez Simão’s first project-based collaboration with Pace.

On Thursday, September 10, at 1 p.m., Pace presents a Zoom webinar on the occasion of the exhibition. “Of Seams and Stories: The Art of Sonia Gomes” focuses on the oeuvre of Gomes and feature curators Vivian Crockett, Fabiana Lopes, Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro and Keyna Eleison in a conversation moderated by Michaëla Mohrmann, Associate Curatorial Director at Pace Gallery.

VSOP Projects in Greenport presents Green Thumb an exhibition of new paintings by Naomi Clark. The show is on view by appointment until September 27. There will also be an open house with the artist on September 26 and 27 from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

A 3 Day Weekend of art is being produced by Pamela Willoughby, Dalton Portella and Victoria de Lesseps in Montauk, September 24–26. Stay tuned for more details…

Cultural centers like Guild Hall in East Hampton and Southampton Arts Center (SAC) are holding art sales to raise funds they would have otherwise raised though summer events.

Guild Hall presents All for the Hall, an exhibition and sale to benefit the East Hampton institution. Bringing together donations from more than 60 artists—including Laurie Anderson, Eric Fischl, Rashid Johnson, Shirin Neshat, Dorothea Rockburne, Ugo Rondinone, Alexis Rockman, Clifford Ross, Cindy Sherman and Kiki Smith—the exhibition includes paintings, photography, drawings, prints, sculpture and installations available for purchase. The exhibition is on view at the venue through December 31 and online at guildhall.org.

Southampton Arts Center presents The Collectors Sale to raise fund in place of its annual SummerFest event. “Always striving to fulfill our mission of community building through the Arts, we reimagined what our annual benefit could look like, complying within the local and state guidelines. Where once SummerFest allowed us to host 450 supporters in a year end celebration, featuring 30 of our most celebrated chefs and restaurants across the East End, this year we turn our attention to the artists that we have served and supported these past eight years,” says founding co-chair Simone Levinson. “We are so humbled by the magnanimous generosity that has resulted in a fundraising exhibition that will highlight well over 70 works from emerging to established artists. This event captures the spirit of Southampton Arts Center as we continue to be an economic driver for the village while building bridges throughout our community.”

The Collectors Sale runs through Sunday, September 13. All proceeds from this fundraising art sale will underwrite SAC’s diverse slate of year-round programming.

For more East End art exhibitions and other events, visit DansPapers.com/Events.