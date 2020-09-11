    Capri Southampton

    All photos by Barbara Lassen
    NAIA Executive Chef Pavlos Davarakis

    NAIA at Capri Southampton

    Chris Wasserstein and Dan Rattiner

    Keith Green and Ann CIardullo

    Dan Rattiner and Victoria Schneps

    Lucie and Michael Capuano

    Victoria Schneps, Dan Rattiner, Bill McCuddy

    NAIA Executive Chef Pavlos Davarakis

    Bill McCuddy, Todd Shapiro

    Keith Green, Victoria Schneps, Ann Ciardullo

    Jennifer Tripodi, Donna Drake, Lisa Mirabile

    Dan Rattiner, Dede Gotthelf

    Guests arriving

    Carol and Roy Haje

    Michael Walker

    Dan Schock, Sheldon Kawer, Dan Rattiner

    Katherine and Gary Andreassen

    Victoria Schneps

    Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman presenting Dan Rattiner with a Proclamation of Dan Rattiner Day

    Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman presenting Dan Rattiner with a Proclamation of Dan Rattiner Day

    Lucie and Michael Capuano, Liz Shapiro

    Dan Rattiner, Karen Letterman, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman

    Guests at the event

    Reeni Vrill, Jay Schneiderman, Victoria Schneps, Jordan Edwards, Elyse Richman

    Donna Drake, Lois Reboli

    Victoria Schneps, Dan Rattiner, Patrick Condren

    Dan Schock, Sheldon Kawer, Catherine Ellams, Stephanie Bitis

    Dottie Herman, Todd Shapiro

    NAIA at Capri Southampton

    Christopher Gil

    Jordan Edwards, Jennifer Tripoli, Lisa Mirabile

    NAIA at Capri Southampton

    Julie Alvarado, Rigo Gonzalez

    Joshua Schneps, Victoria Schneps, Dan Rattiner

    Joshua Schneps, Frederico Azevedo, Victoria Schneps, Catherine Ellams, Alex Cohen

    Stephanie Bitis, Donnie Evans

    Eric Brown, Beth Landman

    Todd Shapiro at the mic

    Michael Pitsinos at the mic

    Chris Wasserstein and Dan Rattiner

    Victoria Schneps at the mic

    Dan Rattiner at the mic

    Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman at the mic

    Dan Rattiner

    Dan Rattiner, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, Victoria Schneps, Joshua Schneps

    Dan Rattiner and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman

    Dan Rattiner, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, Victoria Schneps, Dottie Herman, Joshua Schneps

    Dottie Herman at the mic

    Dottie Herman presenting Dan Rattiner with a special hat

    Dottie Herman presenting Dan Rattiner with a special hat

    Joshua Schneps at the mic

    Joshua Schneps at the mic

    Joshua Schneps, Victoria Schneps, Todd Shapiro

    Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, Joshua Schneps, Victoria Schneps, Todd Shapiro, Jordan Edwards

    Jean Shafiroff, Beth Landman, Dan Rattiner

    Jean Shafiroff, Dan Rattiner

    Victoria Schneps giving away a $200 gift certificate to Pierre's

    Jennifer Tripodi, winner of the $200 gift certificate to Pierre's

    Elyse Richman, Dan Rattiner, Victoria Schneps, Jordan Edwards

    Jean Shafiroff, Elyse Richman, Dan Rattiner, Victoria Schneps, Jordan Edwards

    Dan Rattiner

    Joshua Schneps, Dan Rattiner, Victoria Schneps

    Jean Shafiroff

    Patrick Condren, Victoria Schneps

    Photo Galleries

    Photo Gallery: New Dan’s Papers Owners Schneps Media at Capri Southampton

    Barbara Lassen September 11, 2020

    On Thursday, September 10, Schneps Media hosted an intimate reception at Capri Southampton’s new NAIA restaurant to introduce themselves to the East End community. As the new owners of Dan’s Papers, Victoria and Joshua Schneps shared their excitement for the future of the East End’s most iconic publication and website—as well as real estate leader Behind the Hedges and top news site IndyEastEnd.com—with local business leaders, celebrities such as Jean Shafiroff and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, who presented Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner with a proclamation of Dan Rattiner Day.

     

