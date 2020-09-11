On Thursday, September 10, Schneps Media hosted an intimate reception at Capri Southampton’s new NAIA restaurant to introduce themselves to the East End community. As the new owners of Dan’s Papers, Victoria and Joshua Schneps shared their excitement for the future of the East End’s most iconic publication and website—as well as real estate leader Behind the Hedges and top news site IndyEastEnd.com—with local business leaders, celebrities such as Jean Shafiroff and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, who presented Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner with a proclamation of Dan Rattiner Day.