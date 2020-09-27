Top Five East End Halloween Happenings

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As our focus shifts from swimsuits and beach towels, many of our minds begin to drift toward all things spooky—witches, jack-o’-lanterns, ghosts and other classic Halloween icons. Why wait until October 31 to celebrate when you can get your scare on all month long? Check out the top five Halloween events taking place on and around the East End in October 2020, and buy your tickets soon because they’re quickly disappearing!

Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators in a ghost-busting hunt for specters in the 1843 Rogers Mansion. You’ll get to participate in experiments that test various paranormal theories, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with a haunting tale of your own. Ghost Hunting at the Southampton History Museum is offered on Saturday, October 3, 10, 17 and 24, with three tours each night allowing up to six guests. Guests’ temperatures will be taken upon arrival, and while guests can’t use the Paranormal Investigators’ equipment this year, they are encouraged to bring their own ghost hunting gear. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494 ext.500, southamptonhistory.org

The Darkside Haunted House is one of Long Island’s most well-known haunted attractions, with The Village spooking people outside and The House frightening guests inside since 1998. This year fog, curtains and other pathway obstructions have been removed and staff will be wearing face masks, but the scares will continue as normal. The haunted house is open Friday through Sunday, plus select Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning October 2. Tickets are $35. 5184 Route 25A, Calverton. 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Wag-O-Ween Spooktacular is “bark” again this year, coming to the Hamptons on Sunday, October 18, 1–3 p.m. Bring your dogs for some socially distanced Halloween fun including a Doggie Costume Parade ($5 donation per dog) and a Howloween Photo Booth ($10 donation per family). Email [email protected] to register in advance for the parade and photobooth. Humans must wear masks; dogs should not. 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

The Spooky Walk for Camp Paquatuck returns as the eerie Haunted Drive-Thru, a contactless experience where you’ll encounter the scares of Club Boogie, Living Hell Hospital and Alice in Zombieland from the confines of your car. Tickets are $45 per car and only available on October 16, 17, 23 and 24, so don’t miss this spooky trek through a haunted forest. All of the proceeds benefit for Camp Paquatuck, a nonprofit summer camp for children with physical and mental disabilities. 2 Chet Swezey Road, Center Moriches. spookywalk.com

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse presents Brigand’s Run, an all-new outdoor walk-through experience. Legend says this path is haunted by undead pirates from ages past, so bring a friend because you won’t want to walk this path alone. Tickets to this trail of terror, opening October 9, are $40 per group of two. The Halloween fun continues with scary drive-in movies for kids and adults all month long. Movie tickets are $40 per car. 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com

