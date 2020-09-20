WHBPAC Presents Rare Concert Footage Drive-in Series

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) has announced the Rare Concert Film Drive-in Series, in conjunction with the Shelley Archives, to be screened at the Westhampton Presbyterian Church.

“This is footage you won’t see anywhere else, and we are so thrilled to have partnered with Shelley Archives,” said WHBPAC Executive Director Julienne Penza-Boone in a statement.

Bill Shelley is known for capturing bands like Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, The Stray Cats, and Twisted Sister before they rose to fame. Rappers Public Enemy (known at the time as Spectrum City) started working with Shelley and eventually asked him to join their television studio, known as Channel Zero. He also directed their music videos for “Paranoid,” and “Conspiracy” featuring Andreus 13, among others. Shelley started Shelley Archives Inc. in 1985, and in 1993, his work with Readers Digest Entertainment for the three-part Legends of Comedy was nominated for an Emmy. His continuing efforts to save and restore rare silent films for theatrical and home use has garnered praise from scholars in the motion picture field, and he has been associated with the Library of Congress and MOMA for his work in the archival field.

Shelley Archives has more than 100,000 reels of original 35mm and 16mm films in its archive and over 10,000 hours of rare concerts, television shows, promos, interviews, outtakes, Hollywood features and shorts, cartoons, newsreels and home movies.

Check out the lineup:

September 23: The Rolling Stones Rare Clips 1970s-1980s

September 30: Little Richard The Inventor of Rock and Roll

October 5: Ladies of Pop, Rock, & Soul featuring Dusty Springfield, Cher, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Darlene Love and More

Patrons must remain in their cars and sound is broadcast from FM radio. Click here for tickets.