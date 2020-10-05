Protect Your Home from Ticks and Pests This Fall

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Twin Forks Pest Control‘s Brian Kelly offers his expertise for protecting your home and family from unwelcome critter guests this fall.

Fall is here and temperatures will soon drop as winter approaches which means rodents and many different insects will begin looking for a shelter to call home. Long Island is home to several different species and one of the most common household pests include rats and mice. Rats and mice are trying to protect themselves from predators, which is why they gravitate towards your home. They find their way into your home through cracks and crevices in the walls, floors, foundations or any small or large gasps around the exterior foundation by water pipes, electrical wires, windows and even doorways. Once inside, they’ll create nests and will multiply in the warmth of your home, garage, shed, basement or any other sheltered environment they can find. Damage from these rodents can go undetected for months or even years! Rats are also notorious for carrying diseases and their razor sharp teeth can destroy everything in their path, causing destruction to your property.

Since some rodents are so small, they can actually get into almost any space and rats can cause just as much if not more damage than mice, which is why it’s important to have a plan in place, prior to it becoming an issue. Rodents are also a problem because of the diseases they can carry and they are also a main form of transportation for fleas and ticks, which can carry infectious disease themselves. Effective pest control starts in the winter months and this will help reduce the amount of pest problems the spring brings.