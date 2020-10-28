Top 13 Halloween 2020 Events on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Halloween is upon us and there are frighteningly fun events everywhere you look across the East End. Check out our top 13 (because no number is eerier) spooky events this weekend, and get ready for a ghoulishly good time.

Halloween Pumpkin Contest

Friday, October 30.

The East Hampton Historical Society is hosting its inaugural pumpkin carving contest! Entries must be dropped off at Mulford Farm, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. The viewing time is 6–7 p.m. at which point winners for Scariest Pumpkin and Most Creative Pumpkin will be announced. 10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6850 ext.4, easthamptonhistory.org

Freaky Friday Features

Friday, October 30, 6 & 8 p.m.

Southampton Arts Center hosts a spooky Halloween-themed double feature—The Nightmare Before Christmas at 6 p.m. and the original Pet Sematary at 8 p.m. While adults can certainly enjoy both of these films, the latter is a rated R horror film, aka not for the little ones. Tickets to each outdoor screening are $10. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

OHS Pumpkin Spectacular

Saturday, October 31.

Drop off your creatively carved pumpkins at the Old Point Schoolhouse by noon on Halloween, then come back at 6 p.m. when the all the spectacular jack-o’-lanterns are lit up. Halloween goodies will be passed out to all the kids until 8 p.m., so costumes are encouraged. 1555 Village Lane, Orient. oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Halloween Yoga in the Vines

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m.

Join Erica Velasquez at Wölffer Estate Vineyard for a yoga class in the vines. Halloween costumes are highly encouraged. Online registration is $30. 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade

Saturday, October 31, 2 p.m.

​Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. hosts the Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade, where dressed-up pups compete for awards including cutest costume, scariest costume, most original costume, best homemade costume and best combo costume with their human. Registration is $10 per dog, with a percentage benefitting the North Fork Animal Welfare League. The event also features raffles, games and adorable puppies for cuddling. 42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Halloween at Calissa

Saturday, October 31, 5–11:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Calissa’s haunting Halloween costume party full of spooky food and drink specials and a live DJ from 5–11:30 p.m. Everyone wearing a costume will receive an after-dinner shot on the house. Reservations are required. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Halloween Social Club

Saturday, October 31, 5 p.m.–2 a.m.

Southampton Social Club’s epic Halloween party features the hypnotic tracks of elite spin-master DJ Martial, dinner, cocktails, bottle service, private cabanas and garden dining. Reservations are required. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Swept Away

October 30–November 1.

With sound and movement, Allison Halter will transform dieFirma East, bewitching the audience under the light of the full moon with new rituals using a collection of her handmade broom sculptures. Free timed reservations are required to maintain social distancing. 1 Charlies Lane, Shelter Island. diefirmanyc.com

Darkside Haunted House

Now through Saturday, October 31.

This is one of Long Island’s most well-known haunted attractions, with The Village spooking people outside and The House frightening guests inside since 1998. This year fog, curtains and other pathway obstructions have been removed and staff will be wearing face masks, but the scares will continue as normal. Tickets are $35. 5184 Route 25A, Calverton. 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse

Now through Saturday, October 31.

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse presents Brigand’s Run, an all-new outdoor walk-through experience. Legend says this path is haunted by undead pirates from ages past, so bring a friend because you won’t want to walk this path alone. Tickets are $20. gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com

Haunt of Hither Hills

Now through Sunday, November 1.

The Haunt of Hither Hills has arrived at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa with vibrant décor in the Regent Cocktail Cub and Top Deck, eerie cocktails and snippets of history that tell the chilling tale of Alfred and Beatrice Ainsworth, who checked in over a hundred years ago but never checked out. Experience the Ainsworth’s never-ending vacation by the sea. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Cemetery Scavenger Hunt

Now through Sunday, November 1.

Visit the graveyard behind St. Mary’s Church in search of the answers needed to complete the Shelter Island Historical Society’s spooky scavenger hunt. Visit the historical society’s website for hunt details, rules and safety precautions. 26 St. Mary’s Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org

Haunted Hallway Exhibit

Now through November 7.

With curious artifacts ranging from coffins, Victorian-era murder weapons and wreaths of human hair, the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s Collection of Creepy Curiosities has no shortage of eccentric objects that stir the darker imagination. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

