Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Week: October 23–29, 2020

As the weather slowly gets chillier, it’s natural to want to stay home where it’s cozy, even when you live in a place as gorgeous as the East End. If you have no plans to venture out into the world this week, consider spending some of that time at our top five virtual events—including an evening of hilarious short plays by Joy Behar, a 30th anniversary Hubble Space Telescope lecture and more!

A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays

Sunday, October 25, 8 p.m.

Joy Behar has written five short comic pieces that will be performed by a dazzling array of funny performers—including Bob Balaban, Brynne Amelia Ballan, Chris Bauer, Lorraine Bracco, Rachel Dratch, Susie Essman, Paul Hecht, Danny Hoch, Robert Klein, Irene Sofia Lucio, Dylan McDermott, Albert Jack Peterson, Linda Smith, Brenda Vaccaro, Steven Weber and maybe even the playwright herself. Tickets are $75 and benefit Guild Hall, Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center and JBJ Soul Kitchen. guildhall.org

Filmed Concert: Francisco Roldán

Sunday, October 25.

In a pre-recorded concert, virtuoso guitarist Francisco Roldán performs a diverse, rhythmic and melodious concert with music from Haiti, France, Spain, Puerto Rico and Cuba. To access the concert on Sunday, visit the library’s YouTube channel. Registration closes Sunday at 2:30 p.m. myrml.org

History of the Hubble Space Telescope

Tuesday, October 27, 7 p.m.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope, which has provided us with amazing photographs of space and has contributed a wealth of scientific data. In this free Zoom lecture, hosted by East Hampton Library and the Hamptons Observatory, Stony Brook University Professor of Astronomy Frederick M. Walter will give an overview of the telescope, the first civilian satellite designed to be repaired and upgraded in orbit and will conclude with the scientific legacy of the Hubble. 631-324-0222 ext.3, eventbrite.com

Zumba Zoom Class

Saturdays through October 31, 9:30 a.m.

Join Westhampton Free Library and instructor Kyleen Vernon for a health-boosting Zumba class led via Zoom. Registration is $25 and required. 631-288-3335 ext.4, westhamptonlibrary.net

RBG Virtual Cinema

Now through November 25.

In tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and unparalleled legacy upholding justice, Magnolia Pictures is offering the documentary RBG for the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s virtual cinema program. For a limited time, your purchase supports WHBPAC and the ACLU Foundation in support of their Women’s Rights Project. whbpac.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.