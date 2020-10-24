East End Voting Guide: NYS Supreme Court District 10

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Every day this week, we’re releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Keep an eye out for each post, or scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.
Candidates:
*Indicates incumbent
New York State Supreme Court District 10
Vote for Any Eight
Kathy G. Bergmann, D, R, C, I
Randy Sue Berler, D, R, C
Patricia M. Blake, I
Bryan L. Browns, I
Valerie M. Cartright, D, R, C, I
Joseph R. Conway, D, R, C
Gary F. Knobel, D, R, C
Randy Sue Marber, R, D
*Timothy P. Mazzei, D, R, C, I
Erica L. Prager, D, R, C
Derrick J. Robinson, D, R, C, I
Evan Tanenbaum, I
The 10th District of the New York State Supreme Court is one of 13 judicial districts in New York, which includes Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Judges are elected to 14-year terms.
Bergmann, 64, is currently a Suffolk Family Court judge, elected in 2016. The Speonk resident has 24 years of experience as a litigator in private practice. She also was previously a principal law clerk in the New York State Court of Claims.
Berler is a law clerk for Bergmann in Family Court.
Cartright, 44, of Port Jefferson Station is the only Democrat on the Brookhaven Town Board, but has been cross-endorsed for the state Supreme Court justice seat. A civil rights attorney, she was tapped for the position after a failed bid for the Democratic nomination to run for State Senate in June.
Conway, 61, of Williston Park is a defense attorney with LaRusso, Conway & Bartling, who previously served as Assistant United States Attorney for more than 14 years, including chief of the Long Island criminal division and senior trial counsel.
Knobel, 66, was elected to the Nassau County District Court in 2005 and won reelection in 2011, but was unseated in 2017. Knobel, an Oceanside resident, is a Republican endorsed by also Democrats and Conservatives.
Marber, 60, of Oyster Bay has served as a Nassau County District Court Judge and Nassau County State Supreme Court Judge..
Mazzei is a sitting state Supreme Court justice since 2015. He is a former Suffolk prosecutor, once in charge of the homicide bureau. Mazzei, 66 of Blue Point, served on the Brookhaven Town Board for 11 years before taking the bench. A Republican, he is cross-endorsed.
Erica L. Prager, 57, of Great Neck, is a judge for the District Court of Nassau County, first elected in 2002. A Democrat, she is cross-endorsed.
Robinson, 69, is an Acting Suffolk County Court Judge who presides over the Drug Court and the Mental Health Court. He was an Assistant Attorney General, appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo to the Office of the Attorney, and worked out of the Nassau County regional office. A Democrat, he is cross-endorsed.
Tanenbaum, 55, of Port Jefferson, is the principal law clerk to New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew A. Crecca. He was in private practice from 1991 to 2017. A Republican, he is running on the Independence Party line.
Important dates:
Now through November 1
In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:
Windmill Village
219 Accabonac Road
East Hampton NY 11937
Stony Brook University Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton NY 11968
Riverhead Senior Center
60 Shade Tree Lane
Aquebogue NY 11931
Southold Senior Center
750 Pacific Street
Mattituck NY 11952
For times visit the website.
October 27
Absentee ballot applications must be postmarked at the latest. To request an absentee ballot visit elections.ny.gov and mail in the form.
November 3
Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.