East End Voting Guide: Southampton Town Justice Court

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Every day this week, we’re releasing another round of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Keep an eye out for each post, or scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.

Candidates:

*Indicates incumbent

Southampton Town Justice Court

Vote for Any One

*Karen M. Sartain, D

Patrick Gunn, R, C, WF, I

Justice Sartain, 52, is looking to retain her seat on the bench, having been appointed in January 2020 to fill a vacancy. A Westhampton lawyer with 30 years of experience, she worked as a public defender in Miami, Florida, and, after moving to New York in 2002, for the Legal Aid Society. She worked exclusively in the Southampton Town Justice Court representing indignant clients. In 2018, she went into private practice, continuing to defend those in need of court-appointed representation, as well as volunteering with the East End Regional Intervention Court (Drug Court).

Gunn, currently attorney in private practice who serves as the prosecutor for the Village of Quogue, is a former Suffolk County District Attorney and former Assistant Town Attorney and Public Safety Division Administrator for the Town of East Hampton. A U.S. Navy veteran, the 58-year-old has lived in the Town of Southampton for 27 years and practiced law in the Southampton Town Justice Court for the last 17 years, both as prosecutor and defense attorney.

Important dates:

Now through November 1

In-person voting begins in New York at the following locations on the East End:

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane

Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific Street

Mattituck NY 11952

For times visit the website.

November 3

Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.

