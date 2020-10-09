“Who’s Here in the Hamptons” Podcast: Dr. Alisa Kauffman on House Calls in the Age of COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On episode two, we meet author and dentist Dr. Alisa Kauffman, who shares her secrets on how she turned the world of geriatric dentistry into a new trend of making house calls since COVID-19. She practices in New York and, of course, the Hamptons!

Tune into the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” Podcast here.