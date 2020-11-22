Outdoor COVID-19 Testing Site to Re-open at Riverhead County Center

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Beginning Monday, November 23, 2020, a no-cost, outdoor testing facility for the COVID-19 virus will be available by appointment only. The testing site, located at the Riverhead County Center (Sun River Health), 300 County Center Drive, Riverhead, will be operational Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, please call (845) 553-8030. Please see attached flyer, or visit www.sunriver.org/testing for additional information.

Supervisor Aguiar urges all Riverhead residents to remain vigilant and to strictly adhere to the three COVID-19 W’s:

1) WASH your hands 2) WEAR your mask 3) WATCH your distance

“We anticipate another possible facility opening for testing at the end of the month. Together as a community we will lower the curve,” Aguiar said.

Please visit the Town of Riverhead website at townofriverheadny.gov for a complete list of COVID-19 virus testing sites in Suffolk County, along with up-to-date information and resources.