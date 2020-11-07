Top 7 East End Art Exhibitions: November 6–12, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End has a wide array of awe-inspiring art exhibitions on view at its galleries this week, too many for one post. This week, check out these can’t-miss art shows and receptions, and keep an eye out for next week’s suggestions.

Meet the SAA Artists

Saturday, November 7, 4 p.m.

The Southampton Artists Association hosts a reception to celebrate the opening of their latest exhibition, The 2020 Fall Exhibit, at Southampton Cultural Center. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonartists.org

Haunted Hallway Exhibit

Now through Saturday, November 7.

With curious artifacts ranging from coffins, Victorian-era murder weapons and wreaths of human hair, the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s Collection of Creepy Curiosities has no shortage of eccentric objects that stir the darker imagination. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Scott Bluedorn’s Bonac Blind

Now through Sunday, November 8.

Explore artist Scott Bluedorn’s latest creation—a floating, off-grid micro-home that references traditional Bonac culture of fishing, farming and hunting while also serving as a comment on the erosion of this culture. Email Bluedorn at [email protected] for tour reservations. Accabonac Harbor, Landing Lane, Springs. parrishart.org

Scott Olson Exhibition

Now through November 14.

Halsey McKay Gallery presents Scott Olson’s first solo exhibition at the gallery. Olson’s newest body of work is geometric, organic and grounded in a fascination with music, improvisation and performance. The six paintings on view embody musicality and the room invokes a rhythmic visual concert that plays like improvised jazz. 79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. halseymckay.com

Miles Partington Exhibition

Now through November 22.

Tripoli Gallery presents I run to the rock, please hide me, the gallery’s second solo exhibition with Miles Partington. The exhibition highlights the artist’s recent shift in focus from sculptures to paintings on canvas, while expanding upon his array of animal subjects. 26 Ardsley Road, Wainscott. 631-377-3715, tripoligallery.com

Figurative and Abstract Expressionism Exhibition

Now through November 23.

Figurative and Abstract Expressionism: A Meeting of Masters brings historically recognized masters together with their peers whose significance has been reassessed and brought to light in recent years. 44 Quogue Street, Quogue. quoguegallery.com

SAC Storefront Art Project: Alice Hope

Now through December 31.

Southampton Arts Center presents the launch of an exciting new project to fill vacant village boutiques with art—the Storefront Art Project. First in the series is Alice Hope’s multimedia installation “Priceless” located at the former Chico’s. 8 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

