From A Christmas Carol to special live performances, East End performing arts centers have gotten creative this holiday season.

Bay Street Theater

baystreet.org

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

November 28, 9 p.m., $50

A one-man performance of the classic holiday ghost story by Charles Dickens, this adaptation by Susan Lyons stars Tony winner Jefferson Mays in more than 50 roles, from Ebenezer Arden, Scrooge to Jacob Marley to the three spirits and everyone in between. Directed by Michael Arden, A Christmas Carol is a streaming event co-premiering at La Jolla Playhouse, Actors’ Playhouse, Geffen Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Sankofa Collective, South Coast Repertory, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Tallahassee, and Vermont Stage.

Season for Joy Holiday Concert with Melissa Errico

December 10, 8 p.m., $25

Theater icon Melissa Errico will ring in the holiday season with Bay Street Theater. Errico, who starred in White Christmas on Broadway, will sing holiday classics, Christmas favorites and great American standards. A New York Times contributor, Errico has a unique and dynamic storytelling style that shines through all of her work. This performance will be streamed live from the Bay Street stage.

Broadway on the North Fork

broadwayonthenorthfork.com

A Christmas Carol

December 9–20, prices vary

A three-hour, immersive experience starring Scott H. Severance, this one-man show is produced by Vanessa Leuck and Ethan Popp with First and South Bar & Restaurant. This unique take on A Christmas Carol features a three-course meal—dinner or brunch, depending on the date—and is performed in a socially distanced outdoor tent. Broadway on the North Fork is also partnering with Community Action Southold Town (CAST) to collect unwrapped toys, clothing and monetary donations for North Fork families in need at performances between December 9 and December 17.

The Gateway

thegateway.org

Drive-In Theater

November 27–December 18, $40 per car

The Gateway’s Drive-In Theater features Long Island’s largest drive-in screen at 20’ x 40.’ The ongoing series of fan favorite films raises money for the Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County. This selection of films includes family classics like White Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street and Elf, as well as edgier fare like Die Hard (it is a Christmas movie!):

The Wizard of Oz

Friday, November 27, 7 p.m.

Groundhog Day

Friday, November 27, 9:30 p.m.

The Polar Express

Saturday, November 28, 7 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Saturday, November 28, 9:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn

Sunday, November 29, 5 p.m.

A Christmas Story

Friday, December 4, 7 p.m.

Meet the Parents

Friday, December 4, 9:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause

Saturday, December 5, 7 p.m.

Die Hard

Saturday, December 5, 9:30 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street

Sunday, December 6, 5 p.m.

Home Alone

Friday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Jack Frost

Friday, December 11, 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Vacation

Saturday, December 12, 7 p.m.

White Christmas

Sunday, December 13, 5 p.m.

Elf

Friday, December 18, 7 p.m.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

whbpac.org

A Christmas Tale

Friday, November 27, 8 p.m.

This 2008 Cannes black comedy stars Catherine Deneuve as the matriarch of a family who is about to break the news that she’s very ill—just in time for the holidays. This is a live screening at WHBPAC with social distancing.

That Motown Band Holiday Show

Thursday, December 17, 8 p.m.

A special livestream featuring That Motown Band, this show features powerful vocals and an amazing rhythm section. The performance will be streamed from WHBPAC.