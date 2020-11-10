Gurney’s Montauk Offers Flu Shot Clinic Wednesday, Thursday

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now overlapping with flu season, staying healthy is an increasing concern for many East Enders. In an effort to provide peace of mind and an increased chance of avoiding sickness during the holidays, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa will provide its employees with complimentary flu shots this Wednesday, November 11 and Thursday, November 12. And Gurney’s Resorts owner George Filopoulos has announced that the invitation is extended to the East End community, as well.

“As we continue to face these uncertain times, we wanted to provide our employees and the local community with an easy and convenient option for receiving their flu shots this year,” Filopoulos states, adding that the resorts remain dedicated to operating to the highest levels of health and safety vigilance in accordance with local and international health experts. “Our staff’s safety, as well as our guests and local community, is of the highest importance.”

The pop-up clinic runs from 1–4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11 and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Thursday, November 12. Medical personnel will be on-site at Gurney’s Montauk to administer flu shots at no cost to employees or community members. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu shot will be administered with a needle, usually in the arm, to protect against the four influenza viruses that are common during the upcoming season. Rigorous cleaning protocols, implementation of personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizing stations and social distancing practices will be enforced to ensure everyone’s safety as individuals are administered their shot. No reservations are required, as supplies will be first-come, first-served, therefore attendees should expect a wait time. Light refreshments will be served to those waiting for their flu shot.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is located at 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. Visit gurneysresorts.com/montauk to learn more about Gurney’s Montauk.