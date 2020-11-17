Hampton Classic Ready for Holidays in the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hampton Classic is partnering with KAVAL, a cherished Hampton Classic sponsor, in hosting a multi-brand holiday pop-up in Southampton to support the horse show.

Opening November 19, the KAVAL & Friends Gift Emporium will run through the end of the year at 84B Main Street in Southampton, site of the former J. Crew store. A portion of all proceeds will go to Hampton Classic Horse Show, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable corporation.

“KAVAL has been a wonderful and supportive sponsor ever since joining the Hampton Classic,” said Shanette Cohen, Hampton Classic Executive Director. “We are appreciative of Danielle Levine and KAVAL for coming up with this creative way of supporting the Classic. I invite everyone to visit the shop in Southampton where they will find an incredible selection of items just in time for the holiday season.”

Providing something for everyone, the shop will have a “Sunshine Store” with swimsuits, linen shirts, sunglasses, leather sandals, beach bags, and more for those heading to warm climates this winter. The shop will also have Lifestyle and Home areas (featuring the renowned Human Touch full body massage chairs) as well as a Kids’ corner and a section with technical equestrian wear.

Also available will be Hampton Classic merchandise and souvenirs including a selection of collectors-item posters from past years. Finally, Dylan’s Candy Bar will have a holiday outpost for all craving a sweet treat.

Levine, KAVAL’s Founder & CEO said: “We are excited to have found a way to support the Hampton Classic, an institution that brings so much economic value to the East end. At the end of a challenging year, we also hope this pop up shop will be a positive experience for participating brands as well as customers.”

Participating brands include Human Touch, Dylan’s Candy Bar, Morgenthal Frederics, Daphne Wilde, Montauk Tackle Co., Goode Rider, Equiline, Long Island Yarn & Farm and more.

“This is really exciting in so many ways,” Cohen added. “The Human Touch massage chairs are among the most popular items at the Classic’s Boutique Garden and people line up and wait just to try them. I’m sure they will be just as popular at the KAVAL pop-up along with all the other great items, many of which are also sold by Hampton Classic sponsors. I look forward to shopping there myself!”