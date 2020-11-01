Montauk Distilling Co. Pours New Spirits on the East End

A new distillery has opened on the East End, and it’s already creating a buzz with its Modico Collins.

Despite its name, Montauk Distilling Co. is not located at the tip of the South Fork, it’s in Riverhead, right next door to North Fork Brewing Co.

“Being centrally located was important to us,” said Leucio Iacobelli, owner of the distillery. “We hope that whether it be out at a local restaurant, from your local spirit shop or visiting us directly at the distillery, every Long Islander can know where we are and what we stand for, putting the best quality products we can in your hand and letting them speak for themselves. In a market where most of one’s purchases come from places that they may never visit, we think it’s pretty special that you come visit us and experience the process firsthand.”

Danielle Sweeny, the distillery’s tasting room manager, created Montauk’s tasting room, which has several tables and a fully stocked bar with seating. She also has a hand in developing the distillery’s many cocktails.

“One of our most popular specialty cocktails is our Modico Collins, a twist on a classic featuring our Modico Vodka,” Iacobelli said. “It has been a staple since we opened our doors on August 1.”

The ingredients in the Modico Collins include Modico Vodka, agave nectar, freshly squeezed lime juice, club soda, LI bubbly and mint sprig.

“It’s always best to come and see us to find out what is next,” he said. “Our tasting room and distillery will be home to our R&D, and we love to offer samples to our guests firsthand when new inspirations come upon us. We recently expanded our distribution, so we hope that our customers are able to enjoy our lineup of spirits throughout Long Island and beyond and can ask for our locally crafted brands by name wherever they enjoy a good drink, or grab a bottle from the shelf.”

Montauk Distilling Co. is located at 24 E. 2nd St., Suite B, in Riverhead. It can be reached at 631-727-6326 or montaukdistillingco.com