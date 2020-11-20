Nicole Kidman’s ‘The Undoing’ Filmed in East Marion

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Enders—North Fork aficionados, specifically—may find Nicole Kidman‘s beach house on HBO’s The Undoing very familiar.

Variety reports that the house Kidman retreats to on the dark HBO drama is located on Rocky Point Road in East Marion, and was once a United States Life-Saving Station. Now a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom house available for rent from June–September, the rustic home on the water was used for The Undoing and HBO’s comedy Girls.

HBO describes The Undoing as a “new limited series that focuses on Nicole Kidman’s Grace Fraser, a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), and their young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. A chasm opens in Grace’s seemingly perfect life: a violent death, a missing spouse, and a chain of terrible revelations.”

Check out photos of the lovely house here and watch The Undoing on HBO.