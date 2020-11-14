Perfect East End Spots to Pose for Your Holiday Greeting Cards

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Few things give a home that special seasonal feel like a mantle decked out with holiday cards—especially when those cards have been photographed with beautiful East End backdrops that make family photos even more memorable. From waterfront vistas to classic farms, historic mansions to timeless museums, the Hamptons and North Fork offer endless opportunities, but some of our favorite spots will make your greeting cards—and the homes at which they arrive—especially merry and bright…

Jedediah Hawkins Inn: This luxurious boutique hotel in Jamesport boasts 22 acres of gardens and farmland. There is a wooden gazebo, barn and rustic features that make for the perfect photo backdrop. Inside the hotel is a fireplace that one could pose in front of before heading to alfresco dining.

Southold Historical Society & Museums: If you are a history buff or just love the look of old, well-preserved structures, this is a perfect spot for family photos. The museum complex houses various wooden structures including a carriage shop, blacksmith shop, farm equipment shed, an old schoolhouse, barn and corncrib. There is a great deal of character and colors to capture, posing in front of one of these structures.

Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm: Owner Ed Dart values tradition, and he has created a welcoming environment for families and loved ones to visit each year. Guests can stroll through his one-of-a kind Magic Color Forest, an enchanted world of pink, blue and gold trees, as well as traditional areas with beautiful green trees. Whether you are looking for an Instagram photo or an annual holiday photo, you can’t miss this delightful location.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, East Hampton Historical Society: Mulford Farm Museum, Clinton Academy, Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio, Osborn Jackson House: The quaint stretch of churches and historical buildings located in the Village of East Hampton are a must-see, and you can simply park your car and stroll along as you visit each spot to take a gorgeous photo. Whether you prefer an old stone backdrop at the church, a wooden windmill or the charm of a white picket fence, there are endless opportunities.

Rogers Mansion & Southampton Historical Museum: The grounds at Rogers Mansion and Southampton Historical Museum are a must visit while in Southampton Village. With various wooden historical structures, the Carriage House Holiday Shop and a festive porch complete with greenery and a sleigh, your holiday photo location won’t be hard to find.

Agawam Park and Saint Andrew’s Dune Church: Located in the heart of Southampton, the columned World War Memorial awaits, with Lake Agawam’s waters as your backdrop. The park’s great lawn is an inviting spot for the kids to run around, and keep your camera ready— candids sometimes make the best photos! Follow up with playtime at the playground and you are guaranteed to get that photo you dreamed of for your holiday card.

Head to the south end of the lake to Saint Andrew’s Dune Church. From the rich red color of the church exterior to the contrast of the dark stairs, this spot makes for a gorgeous photo op. Walk through the path to the beach for sand-themed photos or meander over to the lake for beautiful water views framed by tall grasses. If you time it just right, you may even get some beautiful wild birds in your shot.

If all else fails and you need a little help with your holiday or winter wonderland photo, schedule a portrait session with a professional photographer who can meet you on location and create an image for you to cherish forever.

Barbara Lassen is the Photo Editor for Dan’s Papers and owner of Barbara Lynne Photography.