Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: November 13–19, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is well-known for its plethora of art galleries displaying the work of talented Hamptons and North Fork artists, and that’s on full display this week. Check out these five can’t-miss art shows, on view now!

Terry Elkins Art Reception

Saturday, November 14, 2–6 p.m.

MM Fine Art presents Terry Elkins: Recent Work with an afternoon reception this Saturday. Working professionally since the late 1970s, the Bridgehampton artist credits thirty years of living on the East End with profoundly influencing his work. This solo exhibition will remain on view through November 29. 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Retrospective Exhibition: James DeMartis

November 13–15.

See stunning works by Expressionist painter James DeMartis Sr. and eye-catching metal sculptures by James DeMartis Jr. The exhibition is on view at Ashawagh Hall on Friday, noon–5 p.m., and this weekend, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-553-9479

FOUR ROOMS 3 Exhibition

Now through November 22.

VSOP Projects presents their third annual FOUR ROOMS exhibition, featuring four concurrent one-room solo presentations by Maggie Avolio, Chiaozza, Lisa Levy and an exhibition of small sculptures organized by Justin Horne. 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Carpe Artem Exhibition

Now through November 29.

In the White Room Gallery’s latest exhibition, all the art is abstract because abstraction is freedom. No judgement. No expectations. You see what you see. You like what you like. You, as the observer with your memories, perception, tastes and intellect, create the narrative. 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Cloud Garden Exhibition

Now through November 30.

Cloud Garden is a site-specific outdoor installation and community project by artist Monica Banks. Installed in the trees of Guild Hall’s Furman Garden, tangles of wire, balled-up deer fencing, feathers, pop tops from seltzer cans, unidentifiable pieces of hardware and other artifacts from the artist’s everyday life hang as mobiles, creating dangling objects that shimmer in the air like the stories we tell about ourselves. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.