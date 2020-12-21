Frank Vespe’s ‘Another East End Christmas’ Song Debuts

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

For all the holiday history on display throughout the East End, amid all the time-honored symbols of the season we see from Manorville to Montauk, there has always been something missing. “I’m not aware of any Christmas tune specific to the East End ever being released,” says Frank Vespe of Springs. “Until now.” The biggest local news to hit the music scene this year could not come at a more perfect time, as Vespe has released “Another East End Christmas” which he wrote after recent strolls in East Hampton village with his daughter, Elizabeth, inspired him.

“Two years ago, as I crossed in front of Hedges Inn, I turned to my right and saw two large white swans floating toward us. Behind the swans was the famous lit-up blue Christmas tree in the pond, and behind that, a large lit-up tree in front of the Maidstone Hotel.” Frank thought out loud, “Christmas trees on Main Street, straight out of a Hallmark Card” and a twinkly light went off. “That’s when [Elizabeth] turned to me in awe and said, ‘Hey, Dad, that’s the opening for a song.’”

Amagansett’s Stephen Talkhouse, Gurney’s in Montauk, Southold, Greenport, Orient—Vespe celebrates the Hamptons and North Fork throughout his song, and once it was written he approached local singer and pianist Christine Cadarette after Mass on day in Most Holy Trinity Church in East Hampton to sing and perform it.

Read the lyrics below:

Christmas trees on Main Street,

straight from a Hallmark card.

Wreaths hang on Newtown,

A manger in every church’s yard.

Guild Hall’s got the spirit.

The Nutcracker divine.

Let’s light up the Lighthouse.

I’ve got Gurney’s on my mind.

Another East End Christmas,

I can hardly wait.

Another East End Christmas,

A time to celebrate.

Amagansett is lit up so fine,

The shoppes adorned so nice,

Dancing at the Talkhouse,

Bonfires on the beach at night.

Drive up to the North Fork,

We’ll find a tree for sure.

Southold, Greenport and Orient,

Vineyards, nurseries and so much more.

Another East End Christmas,

We could hardly wait.

Another East End Christmas,

Our time to celebrate.

A wonderful place, the East End.

A romantic place to be.

Our very own Bedford Falls,

A spiritual place for me.

Another East End Christmas,

We could hardly wait.

Another East End Christmas,

Our time to celebrate.

Another East End Christmas,

We could hardly wait.

Another East End Christmas,

Our time to celebrate.

Christmas trees on Main Street,

Straight from a Hallmark card.